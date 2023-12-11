Mariah Carey's 1994 hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' still dominates the holiday charts

NEW YORK (AP) — If anything about Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” bothers you, it’s best to avoid the shopping mall for now. Or radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.

His 1994 carol dominates holiday music as much as anything else.

The Christmas Colossus has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the past four years in a row – measuring the most popular songs based not only on the holiday theme, but also by airplay, sales and streaming each week – and it deserves It is fair to assume that 2023 will be no different. One expert estimates that its revenues will soon exceed $100 million. Even its ringtone has been sold in lakhs.

“That song is now enshrined in history,” says 16-time Grammy-winning composer and producer David Foster. “It’s inherent in Christmas. When you think of Christmas now, you think of that song.

Yet the story behind “All I Want for Christmas Is You” isn’t quite holly and mistletoe.

The song’s co-writers, Carey and Walter Afanasieff, are in a mysterious feud. The writers of a different song with the same title have filed a lawsuit, seeking $20 million in damages. While Carey calls herself the Queen of Christmas, her attempt to trademark that title failed.

Every year on November 1, the song ends its hibernation when Carey posts on social media that “it’s time” to play it again. This year’s message depicts him being freed from a block of ice to make the announcement.

Joe Bennett, musicologist and professor at Berklee College of Music, says that, both musically and lyrically, the song was perfectly crafted for success. And this came from an artist who was at the top of his game at the time.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” serves as a love and holiday song. Carrie sets it up: She doesn’t care about all the pretense of the holidays, she has one thing on her mind – one person -. She sprinkles references to specific holidays, from Santa Claus to mistletoe.

The instrumentals and fast arrangement are reminiscent of Phil Spector’s 1965 album, “A Christmas Gift for You”, a holiday classic in its own right. To top it all off, part of the melody slyly references a “White Christmas”, says Bennett.

“That was my goal, to do something timeless,” Carey explained in a recent “Good Morning America” ​​interview.

Billboard has compiled a list of top seasonal hits since 2010, and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has been No. 1 for 57 out of 62 weeks, said chart director Gary Trust. Will Page, Spotify’s former chief economist and author of the book “Pivot,” estimates the song will make more than $100 million this holiday season.

Bennett says, “By most objective measures, it is the most successful Christmas song ever.”

As Afanasieff explained, most of the work on “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was done by him and Carey while working in a rented house in the summer of 1994. The team had a history, working on Carey’s album “Emotions”. And “music box.”

They opened with boogie-woogie piano, tossing out melodic ideas that Carey would respond to with lyrics, she said on last year’s podcast, “Hot Takes and Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild.” (Afanasieff responded to messages from The Associated Press Not given). Carey later completed the lyrics herself, she said, and Afanasieff recorded all the instruments.

Then things got complicated. At the time, Carey was married to Sony Music head Tommy Mottola. They broke up in 1997, and her relationship with Afanasieff, who continued to work for Mottola, became a casualty of that broken marriage. Afanasieff said they have spoken once in more than 20 years, and this is his contribution written after Carey explained the song’s creation.

On “Good Morning America” ​​last month, she said, “I was working on it alone so I was writing on this little Casio keyboard, writing words and thinking, ‘What do I think about Christmas? What do I like? What do I want? What do I dream about?” she says. “And that’s where it started.”

Afanasieff seems almost bewildered by the turn of events. He told Variety in 1999 that every holiday season he has to defend himself from people who do not believe he co-wrote the song.

“Maria has been so amazing, positive and a force of nature,” he told Variety. “He is the one who made the song a hit and he is amazing. But she certainly doesn’t share credit where credit is due.”

Last month, songwriters Andy Stone and Troy Powers sued Carey and Afanasieff in California federal court, demanding $20 million in copyright infringement and copyright infringement of their own 1989 country song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Was cited.

The theme of his song is similar, with a narrator longing for a love interest before the rest of Christmas. The author cites a “high probability” that Carey and Afanasieff may have heard his song.

Berklee’s Bennett says the two songs have no musical similarities and the subject matter is hardly unique. They performed Bing Crosby’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carla Thomas’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Buck Owens’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You, Baby, You’re “

The musicologist says: “This is nonsense.”

In his podcast appearance, Afanasieff mentioned how Foster once told him that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was the last song to enter the Christmas canon and “that vault has been sealed.”

Foster told the AP he had exaggerated a bit, but not by much. Writing a new holiday song is extremely difficult, because you are competing with not only current hits but hundreds of years of songs and memories. The old classics never go out.

“I stay away from them because they scare me,” says Foster. “Lyrically, it’s all been done before – better than I ever could.”

While he appreciated Foster’s compliment, Afanasieff told Rothschild that he hoped others would not take it to heart.

“I urge songwriters every year,” he says. “Now it’s time to write the next ‘All I Want for Christmas’ is you.”

