Margot Robbie reveals her favorite 'Wolf of Wall Street' scene

As far as star-making performances go, there have been few in recent memory more memorable than Margot Robbie’s who immediately marked herself as a force to be reckoned with. The Wolf of Wall Street As Naomi LaPaglia.

Martin Scorsese’s jet-black crime film was a smash hit upon its release a decade ago, grossing over $400 million at the global box office and earning five Academy Award nominations, including ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’. Furthermore, it served as a springboard towards Robbie’s current status as one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Ten years removed from her breakout turn, which was her fourth feature to date, Robbie has two Oscar nominations of her own and is coming off the back of a cultural sensation. barbie, not only this, but Diversity She has been ranked as the highest paid female actor in Hollywood, while her filmography has grossed a total of approximately $4.8 billion in ticket sales.

To call it a rapid rise would be an exaggeration, but despite how memorable her performance proved as the beleaguered wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, she was almost completely left out of the awards season conversation. Despite this, many of his scenes are among the best in the film, even if he suffered paper cuts, bumps, and bruises along the way.

However, it was not one of the more headline-grabbing moments that Robbie called his favorite on-screen contribution, rather it was his final scene. when he was interrogated gq On her number one memory in terms of performance, she immediately revealed her last name: “You’ll know it when you see it, I won’t say anything else! We rewrote the entire scene literally the night before we shot, it’s just crazy,” she said. “I don’t know how it happened, but I thought it was the best acting I’ve ever done.”

The scene in question is undeniably powerful and sees Robbie draw a line between her broken marriage with Naomi DiCaprio’s Belfort. After sleeping together for the last time, she informs her husband that in view of the authorities cracking down on his illegal activities, she is going to file for divorce and claim custody of their children.

In a fit of rage after a heated argument, he began breaking furniture before punching his wife hard in the stomach. Attempting to escape, Naomi desperately tries to console her daughter before getting him to safety from his attempted escape vehicle, which he crashes before even pulling out of the driveway.

Robbie has perhaps become an instant sex symbol in the wake of her more provocative contributions. The Wolf of Wall StreetBut it was his favorite – and final – scene that showcased his talent as a powerhouse dramatic talent.

