Marex heads to New York in latest City snub

Marex abandoned attempt to list in London two years ago

Marex has announced plans to list in New York in the latest blow to the London stock exchange.

The commodity broker, which is a member of the London Metal Exchange, yesterday said it has filed documents with the US regulator ahead of launching an initial public offering (IPO).

Marex, which is backed by British private equity firm JRJ, abandoned an attempt to list in London two years ago, citing difficult market conditions.

The firm’s decision to revive its plan in New York is the latest humiliation for the city.

It follows the choice of Cambridge-based chip maker Arm to list in the US earlier this year.

MPs yesterday criticized the ‘limited’ impact of a Government program to overhaul City rules to make London a more attractive place to do business.

The Treasury committee has branded the government’s so-called Edinburgh reforms ‘a damp squib’ as companies abandon the Square Mile.

Marex confirmed yesterday that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The size and price range of its proposed offering have not yet been confirmed, and the IPO will be ‘subject to market and other conditions’ following the SEC review process.

According to reports, it is targeting a valuation of between £1.8 billion and £2.2 billion, which is three to four times higher than its target when it plans to list in London in 2021.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at broker Interactive Investor, said: ‘This decision is the latest blow to London’s reputation as a global investment centre.

‘The demand for improvement in the UK market will now intensify a bit.’ And yesterday Paddy Power owner Flutter confirmed it will debut on the New York Stock Exchange next month as it eyes further growth in the US.

Flutter, which also owns Betfair and PokerStars, will delist from London in the process and will remain in the FTSE 100. Flutter said it would cancel its secondary listing in Dublin.

Last week, travel operator Tui said it was considering delisting from London and upgrading to a premium listing in Germany. It said most of its shares were owned and traded in Frankfurt.

Arm was listed in New York in September and Irish building supplier CRH switched its listing from London to New York this year.

Last summer, FTSE 100 plumbing giant Ferguson dropped London as its primary listing in favor of New York after selling its UK business to US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

