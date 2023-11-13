Marcus Corporation Announces New Corporate Headquarters in Milwaukee

Longtime member of the downtown community will move to Associated Bank River Center in 2024

Milwaukee, November 13, 2023–(Business Wire)–Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that it will relocate and expand its corporate and divisional headquarters to the Associated Bank River Center, located at 111 East Kilbourne Avenue in Milwaukee. The company will relocate to its new location in late spring or early summer 2024.

Gregory S., Chief Executive Officer of The Marcus Corporation “For more than 70 years, Marcus Corporation has called the city of Milwaukee home,” said Marcus. “Through our business, our philanthropy, our community service and our workplace, we are deeply committed to contributing to the vibrancy of our hometowns. We like to say that we are in the ‘people getting together’ business I’m thrilled our new offices will do just that for our colleagues as we work to build great careers and make a difference for the people we serve.”

Working with Milwaukee-based Epstein Uhen Architects, the new 52,000-square-foot office space will be built to meet the company’s functional, design and aesthetic specifications. Associated Bank River Center is close to many of the city’s attractions, including proximity to Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ award-winning St. Kate – The Arts Hotel. The newly renovated office tower also houses a state-of-the-art conference facility with a capacity of over 100 persons, a technology lounge, health club and a dedicated Associated Bank branch.

“After six years of thoughtful renovation and investment, Associated Bank River Center today brings together the premier Milwaukee arts, finance, business, culinary and tourism communities under one roof,” said Andy Harmening, President and CEO of Associated Bank. “Like The Marcus Corporation, we have been doing business in Milwaukee for decades, and we are deepening our investment in this city. With River Center, we wanted to provide a gathering place that connects work, play and Connects living in the heart of the city for locals and visitors. As a result, we are pleased to welcome Marcus Corporation and its employees to our world-class facility.”

Approximately 200 Marcus Corporation, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, and Marcus Theaters corporate associates will be based at 111 East Kilbourne Avenue. The company employs more than 3,400 associates in Wisconsin and 7,800 nationwide. CBRE’s Milwaukee office served as advisors to Marcus Corporation in its search for a new corporate headquarters, while Colliers represented Associated Bancorp. The relocation of Marcus Corporation’s corporate office follows the former owner’s sale of the 100 East building and the buyer’s planned conversion. The building ranges from office to residential.

About Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and leisure industries with significant company-owned real estate assets. Marcus Corporation’s theater division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theater circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 993 screens in 79 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands . The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 15 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113973951/en/

Contact

For additional information contact:

megan hex

[email protected]

Source