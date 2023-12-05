Marca for ParaSpace Parallel Finance Marca continues to gain experience for NFTs

Adopting a name focused on the financial management of Parallel Finance (DeFi), with the Emprestimo protocol of tokenizing tokens (NFTs), Parachain remains a major problem for establishing its products.

In a conversation with Cointelegraph, Yubo Ruan, founder and CEO of ParaSpace (Parallel Finance), explained the details of the United States protocol, including its combination of diverse liquidity pools, mobility of employers, and risk partners. Despite the ups and downs in trading, I did not get any results and did not receive any real loans.

“I think you’re continuing your work through NFTs, I’m aware of that,” this is Ruan. “Ele attende a um seter de Nico, porem crescent, de collecionadores y investidores que buscam alvancagem em ses investimentos.”

In less than a year, with 99% of the volume of NFTs slated for registration in 2022 at a 99% discount, stabilization is needed when considering blue chips. “In a future plan, NFTs are said to be implemented as digital passports to access public services and work virtually”, Ruan commented. “It’s okay, I’m observing a developmental task soul token The service you provide is a transfer of experience, competence and reputation.”

An official was appointed to diversify DeFi services, keeping in mind the protocol, it said, focusing on which principle you expressed A way to do 2 parallel tasks. Announcing the objectives it was stated that the realization of faster transactions with gas taxes, a parallel L2 involving a zero profit and Arbitrum Orbi that promotes a security and growth.

In this regard, the protocol estas clearly state “Explore as to the possibilities of integration” expressed “Permission to obtain information about NFTs” expressed,

“We must obtain a loan to obtain the token, representing our investment” expressed, you can avoid debt by using Cryptocurrency as outros token. Essa abordagem mitiga o desafio típico de liquidación no. expressed“I have permission for you to use your investment to carry out other activities.”

Ruan funds for paraspace in 2022. Desde Ntao, A Empress Cresseau and Atingiu Uma Aveliação de US$ 500

Ruan founded Paraspace in 2022. Since then, the company’s valuation has increased by $500 million, almost worth more than $340,000 million. Having raised over US$900 million in one month, it received a parallel infusion of finance last fiscal year.

We are still working in our SF office. Just wanted to give our community a quick update @ParaX_ai @ParallelFi 1. Parallel/ParaX is a dynamic brand. ParaX is now Parallel (name change only). 2. Sorry for the LTV confusion – solved! 3. Pudgy Penguin Oracle and LTV… pic.twitter.com/joHIepUXxh – Yubo Ruan (@yuboruan) 26 November 2023

We couldn’t find any escritorio in SF. Receiving any communication quickly in response to this question @ParaX_ai @ParallelFi

1. Parallel/ParaX is an important activity. Parax agora é parallel (apenas uma madanca de nome).

2. Know when to get confused with LTV – Correct!

3. Pudgy Penguin Oracle and LTV…

– Yubo Ruan (@yuboruan)

leia mays

Source: br.cointelegraph.com