Marc Benioff says he gets about 8 hours of sleep a night and starts every morning that way

Marc Benioff’s routine proves that you don’t need to be stressed or sleep-deprived to succeed.

The Salesforce CEO recently talked about his daily routine in an interview with GQ.

Benioff says he sleeps eight hours a night and meditates for an hour a day.

As it turns out, you don’t always need to sacrifice your sleep schedule to make it big. Just ask Marc Benioff.

Benioff, the billionaire CEO of Salesforce, recently shared some details about his daily routine in an interview with GQ. He talked about his bedtime routine and how he uses meditation to focus more.

Benioff said he averages eight hours of sleep a night.

Although some business leaders swear they can survive on half sleep, Benioff is not among them. When asked about entrepreneurs who say they only get four hours of sleep a night, Benioff quickly dismissed the idea.

“No, I don’t think it’s generally a good idea. Based on medical research,” he told GQ.

Some other executives, such as former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt, have previously said that they average about 4-6 hours of sleep a night. Former President Barack Obama and Donald Trump have also talked about not getting very little sleep most nights.

4-6 hours is about half the amount of sleep recommended for an average adult – 7-9 hours. Lack of sleep can lead to problems like impaired cognitive functioning, weak immune system and weight gain.

According to GQ, Benioff also has a strict meditation routine to which he has been dedicated since 1992. He also spoke with SFGate in 2005 about his meditation habit.

Benioff told GQ that he starts his day by meditating for 30-60 minutes. He said he uses it as a way to help manage his stress.

He’s such a big fan of meditation that he encourages his employees to participate in it by creating meditation rooms on every floor in the Salesforce building in San Francisco.

Benioff has worked closely with the monks and nuns of Plum Village, France, even inviting them to stay at his San Francisco home in 2015. He relies on the monks for guidance and credits them for the idea of ​​incorporating places of meditation. Sales Force.

Although Benioff thinks his health routine is perfect, he’s ready to change it up. Benioff said he still sleeps with his phone on his bedside table, but when the interviewer told him that using his phone before bed could have negative health effects, he said, “I would take it down. “

Source: www.businessinsider.com