Marc Andreessen: MisterBeast Feastables and Logan Paul's Prime are not 'gimmicks' but 'the future of consumer products'

You might dismiss the products of YouTube stars like MisterBeast and Logan Paul as mere gimmicks — think Feastables snacks and Prime energy drinks, respectively. But billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen leans toward another view: that they represent the future of consumer-product interactions.

He recently argued that the reason Coca-Cola, Kraft Mac & Cheese and others like them exist is “because of the media of the era in which these brands were created.”

Andreessen presented its argument this week ben and mark showA podcast he hosts with Ben Horowitz, fellow co-founder of VC firm a16z, aka Andreessen Horowitz.

He cited other notable brands led by non-YouTube celebrities, among them George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila and Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear, which they have turned into $4 billion businesses.

“I think the historical way to look at it would be that these are gimmicks,” Andreessen said. “Someone’s fans are going to buy what they recommend for some time,” but “most consumer markets aren’t like that.”

These are conglomerates such as Unilever, Kraft Foods and Procter & Gamble that provide common consumer products to buyers.

But “the more aggressive argument that can be made — which is where I’m at — is that maybe influencer/maker-branded, individually branded things, this could be the future of consumer products in general,” Andreessen said.

He continued, In the mass media age, companies built brands primarily through TV commercials, where “you had to establish Coca-Cola all at once, or whatever it was. In those days you had celebrities, but they were not front and center in the effort because you were mostly trying to get out the core message of the product.

But this led to an “unnatural configuration”, he said, where individual consumers had a relationship with a brand or corporation rather than an individual. “If that’s all I can have, then fine, fine, but really, this is my emotional attachment? This is how I’m supposed to process things?

On the contrary, he said, his younger son loves MisterBeast, a role model for him and millions of other children. One could argue that it’s still not a real relationship because it’s not two-way, but “it is a relationship with a person,” Andreessen said.

“Maybe we’re at the beginning of a demonic wave,” he said, “and we’ll sit here 20 years from now and find out that this was basically great change, and the brand in the future will actually be all about “Leadership must be individualized.”

Source: fortune.com