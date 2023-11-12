Marathon Digital Launches Paraguay Bitcoin Mining Project Powered by Hydro Energy

Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital has continued its international expansion by launching a 27-MW Bitcoin mining project powered by renewable hydro energy near Itaipu Dam in Paraguay.

According to a press release, Marathon Digital launched the project in partnership with Penguin Infrastructure Holding, which aims to transform energy into human potential in Paraguay. The project’s first miners are already on site and are being prepared for installation and energization.

Commenting on the new achievement, Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO of Marathon, said: “Having proven that we can successfully deploy internationally with our project in Abu Dhabi, we are excited to be able to address any issues with excess or stranded energy. Continuing to expand into new markets. “This project is our second international deployment and our first in Latin America.”

Marathon and Penguin will run the project in two phases, bringing 1.1 EH/s of Marathon’s miners online. The first is expected to be finished in November, with seven megawatts providing about 0.3 EH/s of power to Marathon’s miners. For the second phase, Marathon’s 0.8 EH/s miners will be powered by 20 MW, and this phase will be completed in 2024.

“Like Marathon, Bitcoin miners have the unique ability to co-identify power sources that produce excess energy, like the Itaipu Dam in Paraguay. We believe this project can serve as an excellent case study for the value Bitcoin mining can bring to areas with surplus electricity. We look forward to expanding our operations in Paraguay and elsewhere,” Thiel said.

Paraguay to monetize excess energy

Itaipu Dam is the world’s second largest hydroelectric dam by annual output, with an installed generating capacity of 14 GW. Paraguay produces about 32 terawatt hours of surplus energy per year, which Marathon believes is at a loss for utility and low productivity for the country. The project aims to help Paraguay monetize its excess energy without the need for expensive transmission lines and additional infrastructure.

Marathon’s second international deployment comes shortly after the company launched a 280kWh bitcoin mining pilot project powered by landfill methane gas in Utah. The pilot was set up through a partnership with Nodal Power, a developer of renewable energy assets, and is currently active and operational.

