Mapping the future of underwater data centers

Data centers are the backbone of our digital world. But the energy costs to maintain these facilities are very high. The constant amount of data being processed and stored requires huge amounts of energy to operate the systems that cool these servers. To solve this problem, Microsoft (MSFT) launched its first undersea data center “Project Natick” in 2018. With the cooler temperatures of the ocean, engineers don’t have to worry about facilities overheating, making Microsoft’s approach more energy efficient.

Allied Market Research estimates that the global data center automation market will reach $32.5 billion by 2030. With the increasing growth and AI boom facing our digital economy, data centers need to be equipped to handle ever-increasing data. Going underwater could be the next step for tech companies to make cloud usage more cost-effective.

However, some experts doubt that building underwater is the solution. Yahoo Finance senior business reporter Ines Ferre and reporter Madison Mills told the story.

– Do you know those meaningless selfies you take? Those thousands of images that drain your storage? You can thank the clouds for that. No, there aren’t actually giant data centers hovering in the sky. This is a physical data center that may be thousands of miles away from you.

– And when you think about the billions of people who are streaming video, using the Internet, even using ChatGPT, all that space starts to become scarce. And that’s why some engineers say, in the future we may have to turn to the ocean to store and process our data.

– Companies like Microsoft are already working on testing a data center that resides completely underwater.

– In 2018, Microsoft sank a data center off the coast of Scotland in the first experiment of its kind. That underwater data center was the equivalent of 864 servers and 27.6 million gigabytes. This is enough storage for approximately five million movies and as powerful as several thousand consumer PCs. It also cost Microsoft about $25 million.

– But let’s go back a minute. What exactly is a data center? It is a physical facility that stores digital data of any company.

Carsten Baumann: It’s packed with IT capability, networking, processing power and storage. And our digital economy and our digital lives really depend heavily on that.

– You’ve heard of large technical data centers. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud. They live above ground throughout the United States and around the world. Their growth and use has exploded over the past decade. Besides taking up space, data centers also consume a lot of energy.

Research shows that data center energy use has increased by about 25% per year on average since 2015.

Carsten Baumann: An underwater data center is similar to a data center deployed on land. Nevertheless, it has specific requirements, such as that it has to withstand water coming from outside. It requires a sealed environment. It must have some connection to the shore in terms of providing electricity and networks. And this is not a trivial task.

– Ultimately the goal is to use renewable energy such as offshore wind farms to power these data centers.

-And water may naturally require less energy. A lot of which is used to keep devices cool. Underwater data centers can utilize the naturally cool temperatures of water to prevent overheating.

Carsten Baumann: Increasing workloads, especially, for example, artificial intelligence require different heat removal strategies and liquid cooling in its various forms, as it comes. This is a good example of how we can reduce heat more effectively.

– Microsoft’s experiment took several years to complete. And it worked. Now, other companies are considering the benefits of an underwater data center.

– This is especially important after the AI ​​boom, which will require even more storage due to the need for more and more data. The big question for tech companies is money. Currently, some estimates show that underwater data centers can cost as much as land based data centers.

Carsten Baumann: It is very challenging for me to believe that a data center deployed underwater could be cost-effective.

– But experts say something needs to be done.

