Unitholders will receive their DPUs on December 5.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MINT) reported 3.32 cents per distribution unit (DPU) for 2QFY2023/2024, down 1.2% year-on-year. Unitholders will receive their DPUs on December 5.

This brings its DPU for 1HFY2023/2024 to 6.71 cents, down 2.0% year-on-year.

The REIT’s distributable income for 2QFY2023/2024 rose 3.5% year-on-year to $94.1 million, but over an expanded unit base under its distribution reinvestment plan.

The distributable income includes the distribution of compensation received for the compulsory acquisition of land parcels at 2 and 4 Loyang Lane of $2.1 million. This amount was frozen in two quarters from 3QFY2021/2022 to 3QFY2023/2024. The distributable income also includes the distribution of net divestment profits of $4.2 million from 65 Tech Park Crescent over two quarters from 2QFY2023/2024 to 3QFY2023/2024. The disinvestment of 65 Tech Park Crescent was done on July 20, 2017.

Distributable income for 1HFY2023/2024 increased 1.7% year-on-year to $187.8 million, also on an increased unit basis.

The half-year distributable income includes distribution of net disinvestment profits of $15.7 million from 26A Ayer Raja Crescent over eight quarters from 2QFY2021/2022 to 1QFY2023/2024 as well as distribution of tax-free income of $6.6 million withheld in 4QFY2019/2020 Is. Over the three quarters from 3QFY2022/2023 to 1QFY2023/2024.

2QFY2023/2024 gross revenues fell 0.8% year-on-year to $174.1 million, while net property income (NPI) fell 1.4% year-on-year to $128.6 million. The lower amount was attributed to the weakening of the US dollar (USD) and loss of income from non-renewal of leases. However, these were offset by new leases in the group’s portfolio.

1HFY2023/2024 gross revenue rose 0.4% yoy to $344.7 million due to contribution from new leases, while NPI fell 0.3% yoy to $259.4 million due to higher property expenditure.

As of September 30, the REIT’s total portfolio occupancy was 93.2%, down 0.1 percentage point on a quarterly basis. Portfolio weighted average lease expiry (WALE) divided by gross rental income (GRI) was 4.2 years.

The REIT’s total leverage ratio as of September 30 was 37.9% while its interest coverage ratio was 4.6x.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 were $132.5 million.

On September 28, MINT completed the acquisition of a data center in Osaka, Japan for 52.0 billion yen ($475.2 million). The REIT’s entry into Japan diversified its portfolio with North America, Singapore and Japan representing 48.5%, 47.2% and 4.3% (by assets under management), respectively.

The manager’s CEO Tham Kuo Wei said the acquisition represents another milestone in the REIT’s strategy to strengthen its portfolio and geographically diversify its portfolio.

He further added, “We remain focused on prudent capital management and active tenant retention, while continuing our portfolio rebalancing efforts through incremental investments and selective divestiture of non-core assets.”

Units in MINT closed 3 cents lower, or 1.37%, at $2.16 on Oct. 25.

