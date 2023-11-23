Many SMEs are in trouble

Jahangir Alam, owner of a small shoebox workshop in Kamalpur area of ​​Bhairab, was to pay Tk 18,000 as the last installment of a bank loan on November 12. But he did not have the means to pay it.

He discussed the matter with the bank and postponed it till November 20. Sadly, he failed to pay again.

After this Alam requested the bank to extend the time again till the last week of this month. But even after his petition is approved, he is still worried about whether he will be able to raise the money or not.

He said, “Banks are repeatedly asking to repay the loan. The last installment will have to be paid at the end of this month, even if it is borrowing from some other source. There is no other option.”

He had taken Tk 6 lakh under the loan category for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from Bhairab Bazar branch of BARC Bank PLC for a period of two years in January 2022.

Alam, owner of Faria Box House, said, “The business situation was already bad due to the overall economic condition of the country. When the strikes and blockades started, the situation started getting worse.”

There has been a blockade of 14 days since October 31.

Their buyers have also not paid their dues and have argued that sales of the shoes have gone down significantly.

“Yesterday, when I went to the market to collect the dues, I got only 3,000 taka from them. What can I do with this money? Will it cover the workers’ salaries? Will it cover the family’s expenses? Or can I Will I be able to repay the bank loan? He asked.

Apart from Alam, many other cottage, micro and SME entrepreneurs in Bangladesh are finding it impossible to repay their bank loans on time due to the current economic crisis.

Some entrepreneurs said they are repaying bank loans by borrowing from friends and relatives to avoid increasing the bank loan burden.

The SME sector is considered the lifeline of the country, contributing about 25 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the Economic Census 2013 of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, there were 78.8 lakh business establishments in the country.

Of them, 87.52 percent were cottage, 1.33 percent micro, 10.99 percent small, 0.09 percent medium and 0.07 percent large enterprises.

According to many entrepreneurs, small-scale operating enterprises in Bangladesh are suffering from a sharp decline in sales at a time when inflationary pressures have pushed up production costs.

He said consumers are buying less products due to rising costs of daily necessities and economic uncertainties arising from multiple crises.

Furthermore, most enterprises operating on a small scale are seeing a sharp decline in profits due to increase in raw material and transportation costs, forcing them to lay off employees to survive.

Mohammed Swapan, owner of Abeer Shoes in Nurul Haq Master Lane in Chattogram’s East Madarbari area, said the business, which focuses on the production and sale of loafers, is currently in very bad shape.

Earlier he was able to sell goods worth Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh every month. Now it has reduced to less than half.

He said that due to increase in production cost, the profit margin has also reduced significantly.

“In the current business situation, it is very difficult to repay the loan on time. For the last three months, I have been repaying the bank loan by borrowing money from my younger brother,” he said.

Swapan said that he had taken a loan of Tk 4 lakh for a period of 18 months from the Citi Bank branch in Kadamtali, Chattogram, five months ago.

His business could clear only the first two installments.

Syed Abdul Momen, Head of SMEs at Brack Bank PLC, one of the market leaders in SME financing and retail banking, said many SME entrepreneurs are now struggling to repay loans within the stipulated time frame.

“We are trying to give opportunities to entrepreneurs so that they can repay the loans, even if it takes a little more time,” he said.

He said, if it takes more time then the interest will increase further, which will increase the pressure.

Those who are repaying the loans on time have to make many other sacrifices, Momen said.

Khondakar Golam Moazzam, research director at the Center for Policy Dialogue, said any decline in people’s movement and economic activity impacts people in some way or the other.

One implication of this, he said, is that SME owners are unable to repay their loans on time.

Moazzam believes the country’s SME entrepreneurs are not facing as much of a challenge as banks are extending repayment periods while support to businesses is still available from informal sources.

But if the challenges persist, the level of operation of businesses will be reduced, he said.

He said, in other words, the government and political parties should bring political stability in the interest of the country.

Moazzam said the central bank could make SME loan payments more flexible.

