Many people unable to watch SEC Championship due to DirecTV dispute

A dispute between DirecTV and Tegna, which owns several NBC and CBS affiliates, left many fans unable to watch Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. The companies disagree over what rate Tegna wants to pay DirecTV to broadcast its channels.

According to a DirecTV news release, Tegna on Thursday refused to allow DirecTV to carry its 66 stations in 52 metro areas. According to multiple reports, the companies’ failure to reach an agreement to extend their carriage deal affects up to 5 million DirecTV customers.

“It is disappointing, but certainly not surprising, that Tegna is the latest to maintain the status quo for US broadcasters by using its regional exclusivity and blackouts to charge ever-increasing rates for programming that is free to air. remains over-the-air,” DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thune said in a statement Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Tegna said in a statement, “Despite months of effort, DirecTV has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with Tegna.” “We urge DirecTV to continue negotiations with us until an agreement is reached that restores our stations to their customers.”

This is not the first time that cable channel closures in 2023 have impacted sports fans: On September 1, ESPN and other Disney-owned channels were closed to Charter Spectrum cable subscribers due to a carriage dispute. ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPNU were among the other sports channels affected. Hours before the season premiere of “Monday Night Football”, Disney reached an agreement with Charter that restored the channel to 14.7 million homes.

The issue between DirecTV and Tegna could impact fans watching NFL games on CBS and NBC on Sunday. This includes the main CBS game of Week 13 – Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans – and “Sunday Night Football” featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

