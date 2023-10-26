Many people in Niger are suffering under coup-related restrictions. Junta supporters call it a worthy sacrifice

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Hamsa Diakite can’t remember the last time his family of eight ate a good meal.

She once supported herself by selling fried bread, until a coup in Niger three months ago resulted in sanctions against the West African nation, slashing incomes in one of the world’s poorest countries. It happened and millions of people like Hamsa were struggling due to lack of help.

“Not only is food very expensive, but the price of school supplies has also doubled. I also have to clothe my children and, above all, deal with their illnesses,” said the 65-year-old.

After Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled by elite troops on July 26, the country faced economic sanctions from West Africa’s regional bloc, ECOWAS, as well as Western and European countries, including the United States, which Assistance was provided for health, security and infrastructure needs.

Neighbors closed their borders with Niger after financial transactions with West African countries were suspended and more than 70% of electricity supplied by Nigeria was cut. Niger’s assets in external banks were frozen and millions of dollars in aid were frozen.

The sanctions are the toughest yet imposed by the regional bloc in an effort to stem a wave of coups in Africa’s volatile Sahel region, but they have had little or no impact on the junta’s ambitions.

Instead, they have hit Niger’s more than 25 million people hard.

“We are rapidly running out of funding, medicines. “People are running out of food,” Louis Aubin, the U.N.’s local coordinator in Niger, told The Associated Press. The junta has since asked him to leave Niger, alleging the world body was violating its mandate. Preventing the country’s participation in activities. The United Nations has not commented on the allegations.

Aubin said there were “positive responses” from Niger’s neighbors on the idea of ​​reopening the borders for a humanitarian corridor, but did not provide details.

Niger, the world’s third least developed country, received $1.77 billion in aid in 2021, more than half for humanitarian assistance as well as social infrastructure and services, according to UN estimates. All this is now in danger.

Even the country’s 2023 budget, which was to be funded largely through now-frozen external support from donors and loans, has been cut by 40%.

Rather than deterring the troops who ousted Bazoum and placing him under house arrest, sanctions have emboldened the junta. It has established a transitional government that can remain in power for up to three years.

According to Nigerian researcher Sedik Abba, president of the International Center for Reflection on Studies on the Sahel think tank, it appears to have the support of many Nigerians who felt that the democratic government had performed below their expectations.

Even though they are feeling the brunt of sanctions, many on the streets of the capital, Niamey, say they support the coup. They dismiss the concerns of the West, which viewed Niger as its last remaining strategic partner in the counter-terrorism fight in the Sahel.

“The military sees that the people are supporting them, so they are using that support as a tool of legitimacy to stay in power,” Abba said. For some junta supporters, he said, the hardship caused by sanctions is a worthy sacrifice.

“Love for the motherland has made us forget the difficult times the entire country is going through,” said Abdu Ali, a supporter in the capital. “No one cares about this increase in the price of goods.”

Aid workers and other observers working with local populations may disagree.

“We are trying to respond to a catastrophic situation for the country,” said Dr. Soumana Souna Sofian, general secretary of the pharmacists union in Niger.

At a time when the country is facing public health emergencies, including cholera, many pharmacies across Niger are running out of essential supplies. Desperate for a solution, pharmacies have started providing alternative medicines to patients as per their requirement.

Food is also falling short. Rising inflation and high food prices are “having a significant impact on the ability of communities to meet their needs,” the UN World Food Programme’s country office said. The agency said that even before the coup, 3.3 million people in Niger were facing severe food insecurity.

Niger is West Africa’s second largest country by area, but it is landlocked, making it heavily dependent on trade with its neighbors, which has now closed. Food and drug supplies were among the top imported products last year.

Now, at the border with Benin, trucks loaded with goods and relief supplies are lined up for kilometers (miles) waiting to enter Niger, although some are heading to other countries.

The U.N. food agency said more than 9,000 metric tons (9,920 tons) of WFP cargo, including specialized foods for the treatment and prevention of malnutrition, destined for Niger and neighboring Burkina Faso are blocked between Benin and Togo.

The UN resident coordinator fears the goal of reaching at least 80% of the 4.4 million targeted people in Niger with humanitarian aid this year could be in jeopardy.

For many families, the restrictions have hit them hard.

According to the World Bank, about one in five Nigerians is considered a livestock breeder. They were able to export $10 million worth of live animals to Nigeria in 2021, but are now desperate to find an alternative market.

Throughout Niger, prices of basic goods are rising. The price of a 25 kg (55 lb) bag of rice, the main staple food, has increased by more than 50% since the ban was imposed.

“Our stocks are depleting overnight as nothing crosses the border to supply us. When the stocks run out, we will simply close our stores,” said Ambuta Idrissa, manager of a large grain sales depot in Niamey.

Other businesses closed after Nigeria incurred additional costs of running generators after power cuts.

For Nigerians like Diakite, who struggle to feed their families, the main concern is preventing their children from sleeping on an empty stomach. He said his hopes were fading with each passing day.

“How long can we stay?” He asked.

