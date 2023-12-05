Many people are misreading the 2024 elections. Here's a better way.

One of the common responses to recent NBC News and New York Times/Siena College surveys was that they represented Bad News For President Joe Biden, as they showed him trailing far behind former President Donald Trump in hypothetical contests.

Meanwhile, the response to other recent national surveys last week – such as The Economist/YouGov and Morning Consult – was that they were better news For the President, because they put him ahead of Trump by a point or two.

Both responses were off target.

All of these different surveys – and many others – are telling pretty much the same story: Biden and Trump are locked in a competitive contest with nearly a year to go before the 2024 general election.

In terms of why the race is competitive, polls show Biden is performing poorly among key parts of the Democratic base, as well as underperforming his nearly 5-point popular vote victory over Trump in 2020.

But they don’t show or predict who will win a year from now. Or even tell us who the eventual presidential candidates will be. Or which third-party candidates will gain access to the ballot and vie for those nice, clean Biden-Trump face-off numbers. Or how the Electoral College, which ultimately decides the presidency, will shake out.

After all, we still have 11 months until Election Day 2024.

There’s a better way to read opinion polls

Given the potential for error in polls, historically low response rates when reaching out to voters, various likely voter models, and yes, errors in past polling, expecting accuracy from political polls has become a fool’s errand.

Is Biden really down a few points? Or is he ahead by 1-2 points? According to this long-term polling observer, that’s impossible to answer.

Nevertheless, polls are incredibly useful and important for determining whether a political contest is close, whether a particular politician or policy idea is popular among voters, and what the trends may be – both among the overall electorate and majorities. between groups.

Our national NBC News poll showed a hypothetical Biden-Trump race going from Biden +4 in June to dead-even in September and Trump +2 in November. Although this movement is within the margin of error in each survey, the trend is clear.

Similarly, a recent Economist/YouGov poll found Biden ahead of Trump by just 2 points, with the president gaining a larger lead in September. Other surveys have shown a similar pattern.

That said, the only conclusive conclusion from all the recent polling is that a hypothetical Biden vs. Trump race remains very close.

Keep the Electoral College in mind

Here’s one final point to consider when looking at national elections: The presidency is decided state by state – the winner needs at least 270 electoral votes under the Electoral College system.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the national popular vote by 2 points, but Trump received more than 300 electoral votes after winning the critical battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In 2020, Biden won the popular vote by 4.5 points, and the Democrat received nearly the same 300-plus electoral votes that Trump received four years earlier.

The bottom line: The last two presidential elections showed a clear swing in the Electoral College in favor of the GOP, with the national popular vote not perfectly matching the results in key battleground states.

Does that GOP advantage still exist in 2024? Or has it decreased?

These questions are worth keeping in mind when reading national surveys, because possible Biden may need to win the popular vote by 5 points – or more – to win the Electoral College in 2024.

Source: www.nbcnews.com