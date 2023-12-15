Many mutual funds are converting to exchange-traded funds. Here's what investors need to know

Experts say a large number of mutual funds are converting to exchange-traded funds, which is a positive trend for investors.

According to Morningstar Direct, since the beginning of 2021, there have been ETF conversions from more than 70 mutual funds, including nearly three dozen in 2023, and experts say more conversions are coming.

“It’s been up steadily year over year,” said Daniel Sotiroff, senior managing research analyst at Morningstar Research Services.

According to Sotiroff, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2019 changes provided more flexibility to fund managers, helping pave the way for mutual funds to make ETF conversions.

The conversion itself is tax-free for the investor and switches from an actively managed mutual fund that aims to outperform the market. The primary benefit of the new ETF is greater tax efficiency.

“That’s a big selling point,” Sotiroff said.

Year-end mutual fund capital gains distributions can be a pain point for investors with actively managed mutual funds in brokerage accounts. Those payments could trigger a big tax bill, even if the investor didn’t sell the shares.

In 2023, many fund managers realized profits to meet investor redemptions, resulting in double-digit estimated payouts for some funds.

The most attractive feature of ETFs is that most do not distribute capital gains at the end of the year.

Despite the increase in mutual fund-to-ETF conversions over the past few years, it’s still “rare to see,” according to Matt Knoll, CFP, senior financial planner at The Planning Center in Moline, Illinois.

Sotiroff said conversions have been “relatively small,” with actively managed mutual funds worth about $100 million or less being more likely to convert to ETFs.

“You don’t see many big-name mutual funds converting into ETFs,” he said. The exceptions, of course, were the Dimensional funds and the JPMorgan conversion.

Sotiroff said future conversions are likely to be to smaller, actively managed mutual funds outside of 401(k) accounts.

