Many employees are not aware of the new day's right to request flexible working

New research shows that more than two thirds of workers are not aware that they will have the right to request flexible working from their employer from their first day on the job next year.

Conciliation service Acas said it would draw up a new statutory code of practice next year for employers and workers to handle requests for flexible working.

Employees who have worked for their employer for 26 weeks or more currently have the right to ask if they can work flexibly.

A new change in the law will make this a right that will apply from the first day of employment.

Susan Cleves, chief executive of Acas, said: “There has been a substantial shift to flexible working globally, allowing more people to better balance their working lives and also allowing employers to be an attractive place to work. Have benefited from.

“It is important for employers and employees to be prepared for new changes to the law around the right to request flexible working, which will come into force next year.

“Accas has just consulted on a new draft code of practice, which reinforces good practice on flexible working and addresses important upcoming changes to the law. The final new code will be published next year.

The first right to request flexible working will come into force in April 2024.

A survey of 1,000 workers by Acas found that 70% were not aware of the new right.

Business and Trade Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “A happy workforce means increased productivity, and that’s why we backed the Flexible Working Act to help give people across the country even more flexibility over where and when they work Is.

“From next spring, new measures will help individuals juggle work with other commitments – whether that’s school leaving, studying or caring for vulnerable friends and family.

“It also makes good business sense, helping companies attract more talent, increase retention and improve workforce diversity.”

