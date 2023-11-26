KOTA KINABALU (Nov 26): Local businesses that have branches throughout the state are encouraged to register their businesses as franchises.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Yvonne Benedik said, as a registered franchisor, they will have access to various opportunities to further expand their business.

Ivon explained that there are many businesses in Sabah that have outlets in other districts that are not only operated by their subsidiary company but also by other entrepreneurs who pay them royalties for selling their products, in the franchise industry. Are not registered.

“So I encourage them to register their businesses with the ministry or for example with Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas), as this will open up many opportunities for them, among which is financing.

“Access to financing is added value to their business. Next year, Parnas will allocate RM50 million for financing franchisees and pre-franchise entrepreneurs, so this is an opportunity that should not be wasted,” he stressed.

Ivonne said this while meeting journalists after conducting Parnas’ BizFrançais event here on Sunday.

He revealed that Pernas, an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, has distributed financing worth RM12.6 million to 72 companies covering 33 franchise and pre-franchise brands in Sabah since 2010.

He expressed hope that with the implementation of BizFrançais by Parnas, the number of franchised and pre-franchise companies and entrepreneurs will continue to grow in the state.

“BizFrançais aims to raise awareness among Sabah entrepreneurs to venture into franchise entrepreneurship. Next year, Parnas will allocate RM50 million for financing franchisees and pre-franchise entrepreneurs,” he said.

According to Ivon, factors contributing to the increased participation of Sabah entrepreneurs in the franchise business include its ease compared to developing their own brand, as franchise brands are already well established in the market, so they simply need to There is a need to become franchisees of existing brands. ,

“In Sabah, there are also domestic brands that are marketed, and they become franchisors. “With the continued campaign by the Ministry and Pernas to promote BizFrançais, as well as ongoing efforts in public awareness campaigns about franchises, there has been a successful growth of interest among entrepreneurs in Sabah to enter the franchise sector,” he said. Said.

“We are not limited to any age group; The important thing is their interest in entrepreneurship. We are open to all sections of the society including cooperatives and I see that the growth among existing entrepreneurs is significant, because they know the potential so they take advantage of that opportunity. I encourage entrepreneurs, youth, graduates, women in Sabah to participate in this business,” he said.

According to Ivon this year, Parnas is targeting RM4.2 million in potential financing for Sabah as the state has the potential to develop domestic brands into franchises including Mok, Fook Yuen, Nuvis, Sinar Suria and Happy Potato . Which are considered capable of competing with international franchise brands.

Earlier in her speech, Ivon revealed that since 2010, Pernas has distributed a total of RM509 ​​million in franchise financing to 2,200 franchise and pre-franchise entrepreneurs nationwide and since the launch of BizFrancas, the financing A total of RM14.94 million has been distributed. allowed.

“To groom more franchise entrepreneurs in 2024, Parnas has allocated RM50 million for franchise and pre-franchise financing. The Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperation, through Parnas, will continue various new program initiatives that will target not only women and youth but also retirees, veterans and social enterprises,” he said.

Ivon also said that to expand local franchise brands internationally, Parnas will also introduce the Nutrition Brands for Expansion and Growth (NEXT) program, which aims to identify local franchisors and help them expand their franchise product brands internationally. To provide opportunity to develop.

He explained that Parnas’ role in developing franchise entrepreneurs also supports the mission of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives in providing platforms, support services, assistance and entrepreneurship capacity development.

“Parnas not only grooms many franchise entrepreneurs but also develops local franchise brands domestically and internationally, providing a conducive franchise entrepreneurship ecosystem by providing suitable products and services to entrepreneurs,” he said.

Ivonne also said that the products offered by Parnas are comprehensive and meet the needs of franchisors, franchisees and pre-franchisors.

These include franchise financing schemes, pre-franchise financing, licensing, micro and asset management and equity financing, he said, adding that the franchise industry is growing rapidly, and this positive scenario benefits the domestic economy by stimulating economic growth.

“As of December 2022, a total of 1,154 brands have been registered as franchise businesses. This year, the national franchise industry is expected to grow by about 20 per cent to 30 per cent, with the targeted economic value for the franchise business at RM25 billion.

“My hope is that more franchise businesses can be developed in Sabah. I would also like to see that potential pre-franchise businesses in this state are identified and developed, thereby contributing to economic growth and increasing the income of entrepreneurs, especially the general public,” he said.

Also present were Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives’ deputy chief secretary (entrepreneurial development), Datuk Zamri Salleh, and Pernas president Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin.

