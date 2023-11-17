Manvendra Siyal appointed Chief Financial Officer of Tenneco

NORTHVILLE, Michigan, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenneco today announced that it has appointed Manvendra Sial as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024. He replaces former CFO Jeff Stafill who recently left Tenneco to pursue other opportunities.

“I am excited that Manu will join Tenneco’s executive leadership team,” said Jim Voss, CEO of Tenneco. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with Manu throughout our careers and know he will bring excellent financial knowledge with a focus on execution, and his deep operations experience, making him a great addition to Tenneco.”

Mr. Sial joins Tenneco after serving as CFO of Fluence, a global market leader in energy storage products and services and cloud-based software for renewable energy and storage assets. Prior to his time with Fluence, Sial held EVP and CFO positions at both VECTRA (2015-1018) and SunPower Corporation (2018-2022).

Sial spent the first decade of his career with General Electric, starting as a regional finance manager with GE before advancing into roles of increasing responsibility with GE Energy. He then worked with Sun Edison from 2013 to 2014 in leadership positions including senior vice president, finance and chief operating officer, Asia Pacific and South Africa.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is advancing global mobility by providing technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Media Enquiries:

mike alzamora

[email protected]

Source: www.bing.com