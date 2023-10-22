Manolo Blahnik’s new virtual reality pod arrives in London Jing Daily

This week, Manolo Blahnik is deepening its 50-year-old brand narrative through the deployment of virtual reality. The footwear lover has unveiled a new immersive experience in London, with VR newcomer (but one-to-watch) Zydrobe tapped to energize.

South Korean automobile manufacturer Renault Korea Motors is also working on token-gated projects. Teaming up with renowned 3D artist and art director Guillaume Sauze, this collaboration marks Renault Korea Motors’ third venture into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With Halloween fast approaching, the holiday season has become a gold mine for brands – even in Web3. Horror-inspired collaborations are this month’s theme, with cult clog label Crocs teaming up with WeFriends to launch a limited-edition collection of spooky jibbits.

@xydrobe Experience @Manolo Blahnik in multi-sensory VR. A limited number of complimentary tickets are now available for this unique experience. Book now to avoid disappointment. #multisensoryexperience #immersive #virtualreality #xydrobe #manoloblahnik ♬ Original Sound – xydrobe

Manolo Blahnik opens virtual archival destination

What happened: To celebrate the upcoming launch of Manolo Blahnik’s virtual archives, the Spanish footwear label teamed up with new virtual reality destination Zydrobe in London to present “The Craft”, a virtual platform that allows viewers to immerse themselves in the world of Manolo Blahnik. is a multi-sensory experience designed for.

Using virtual reality-powered pods, visitors are transported to different spaces designed to simulate the design process of a footwear atelier. The pod uses eye-level visuals, surround sound, scent and air to provide a deeper understanding of the complex craft process.

why it matters: The wonderful world of Manolo Blahnik shoemaking has been showcased in physical exhibitions before, but its team-up with Zydrobe represents its first official foray into the metaverse. This is the first time Manolo Blahnik has revealed his intimate design process to consumers.

Although virtual reality activations have been around since 2021, this is the first time it has been promoted to a global audience. The official rollout of Shoe Atelier’s project comes as it explores the experiential allure of virtual reality.

Renault Korea Motors launches personality-based NFT program to personalize blockchain

What happened: Renault Korea Motors is expanding its roadmap to Web3 with the help of fashion-tech company Altava and 3D designer Guillaume Sauze. On October 18, the automotive label launched its third NFT-powered campaign: a gamified website experience called Experience More3, along with 3,333 NFTs for sale inspired by the company’s XM3 e-Tech hybrid model.

In addition to the token, Renault Korea Motors has developed an engaging browser-based mini-personality test. Based on the results of the test, each user is rewarded with a distinctly different NFT that reflects their personality.

why it matters: NFT uptake has been slow in the APAC region. However, elements like gamification and personalization are helping to increase their appeal. In the case of Renault Korea Motors, the manufacturer is incentivizing its community by offering a tiered reward system.

Altava is also a major leader in the fashion and metaverse sector – having collaborated with globally renowned brands such as Fendi, LVMH, The Sandbox and Prada – which has placed Renault Korea Motors in the top position among competitors in this field.

Crocs x WeFriends Gets Creepy With New Halloween Jibbitz Collection

What happened: Crocs has teamed up with the entertainment company and NFT collective WeFriends to launch a new Halloween-inspired Jibbitz collection. The limited-edition drop, which went on sale to VFriends NFT holders on October 17 and to the general public on October 19, brings to life five Halloween-inspired characters from VFriends’ “Monster Squad” lineup.

The pair will also unveil a specially designed float in New York City’s 50th annual Village Halloween Parade on October 31, where “Trick or Tear” bags containing Jibbitz charms will be handed out.

why it matters: Crocs is scaling back its Web3 ambitions. This latest project teams up with the cult footwear favorite WeFriends, one of the most prolific groups in the NFT community that is establishing its presence in the digital world.

Cooperation is mutually beneficial. From VFriends’ perspective, teaming up with one of the world’s most prestigious footwear brands is a sure-fire way to bring VFriends IP recognition into the physical realm. This is the same strategy that NFT project Doodles has employed, with more brands born on the blockchain growing into full-fledged media franchises.

Source: jingdaily.com