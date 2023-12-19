Manitoba lacks staff to prepare financial statements: Auditor General

A new report from the Auditor General of Manitoba says significant financial control and accounting deficiencies persist in many provincial government departments.

Tyson Shtykalo on Monday released comments on his audit of public accounts and other financial statements.

He found that the provincial government did not devote sufficient resources to follow up on audits of its public accounts in a timely manner, leading to delays in the release of his office’s reports.

Manitoba Auditor General Tyson Shtykalow says the province allocated insufficient planning, time and resources to prepare summary financial statements to ensure audit readiness. (Presented)

“I am concerned about the widespread lack of audit-readiness during this year’s audit of the (summary financial statements),” Shtykalo wrote.

The Auditor General regularly audits the province’s summary financial statements, which were released in late September. The financial statements of many entities reporting to the government are also audited as part of the process.

Shtyklo noted that the province was challenged to produce audited financial statements by a deadline of September 30.

He offered a qualified opinion on the summary financial statements due to “lack of adequate audit evidence” for its asset retirement obligations – one of two new accounting standards adopted by the government.

The audit also found errors in the implementation of the new accounting standards, which had to be corrected and caused additional delays.

The province’s failure to prepare for the audit required additional resources from the AG’s office and increased overall costs.

According to the report, based on a trend over several years, more than 100 errors were noted in the summary financial statements this year. Shtykalo described issues related to the province’s control over procurement and spending, as well as its accounting processes, as recurring and widespread.

The Auditor General is now conducting a performance audit to look into the reasons for the control and accounting deficiencies.

Shtykalo also issued three recommendations regarding the government’s internal audit division, which had less than one-third of budget staff positions filled.

“We found that the Province allocated insufficient planning, time and resources to prepare summary financial statements to ensure audit readiness,” Shtykalo wrote.

“During the audit, there were delays in preparing financial information and responding to our audit requests to support analysis and documentation.”

Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union, called the deficiencies identified extremely troubling.

“Years of cuts and contracts have left the province without the staff needed to ensure effective financial management,” Ross said in a release Monday. “The Auditor General’s latest warning is just one more reason why the new government needs to rebuild the civil service.”

In their response to Shtykalo’s report, provincial finance officials said the department plans to implement the recommendations.

The department was “hampered by ongoing systemic capacity and technology limitations” during this year’s audit. “The province is being challenged by its inability to attract and retain professionally trained financial staff in key government departments,” the province said.

The province said job vacancy rates in departmental finance divisions have approached 30 per cent and compensation levels have led to staff shortages in the private sector and other government-funded organizations.

According to the government, some compensation issues are expected to be addressed during collective bargaining for the province’s civil service.

