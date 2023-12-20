Manish Chaudhary’s mantra for entrepreneurs on ‘Mission Start Now’ launching on Amazon Prime

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, Dec 19: Manish Choudhary, co-founder of iconic beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science, is all set to appear as an investor and advisor in ‘Mission Start Ab’. The brand new competitive business reality show is set to launch today, conceptualized as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

The show will feature other luminaries from the Indian business and start-up ecosystem. Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl and Anisha Gupta – founders of She Capital, will join Chaudhary as advisors. Designer and actress Masaba Gupta, and actor and video jockey Cyrus Sahukar will be the friends and guides of the entrepreneurs, helping them navigate and elaborate on their journey.

Chaudhary currently serves as an advisor to several early-stage enterprises and start-ups. During his stint with the soon-to-be-released show, he aims to help build home-grown businesses, provide courage and inspiration to budding entrepreneurs and guide them to become India’s next unicorn.

His mantra of ‘Fail Fast, Fix Fast’ – to innovate, taste failure and learn – will definitely help entrepreneurs in their journey. Chaudhary believes in repeated experimentation and innovation to improve and maximize the quality of WOW Skin Science products without being deterred by failure.

“We are so excited to feature the next generation of entrepreneurs on this show. I want them to master the art of ‘fail fast, recover fast’ – overcoming adversity and emerging on top mindset. They all come with diverse experiences and incredible journeys. They will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of business leaders who have worked equally hard to establish themselves as experts in their respective fields. We Looking forward to a wide-ranging exchange of experiences and a memorable show that we can all learn from and have valuable takeaways from,” said Manish Choudhary, Co-Founder – WOW Skin Science.

During the show, aspiring entrepreneurs will talk about their journey, challenges, shortcomings, strengths, innovations and achievements. Chaudhary and other advisors will look at these businesses through a unique lens, assign tasks and assess their performance, which can pave the way for potential investments.

About Body Cupid Pvt Ltd:

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd. is a beauty, personal care and wellness company offering innovative and impactful products for aspirational young India. The company’s products sold across General Trade, Modern Trade, eCommerce and D2C platforms are available across the country leveraging its deep innovation and manufacturing capabilities as well as strong sales and logistics network. Its leading range in skincare, haircare as well as health and wellness is highly rated on multiple marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart with bestsellers across multiple categories. The company has four brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science, Body Cupid and Nature Derma and over 500 products across beauty, personal care and health categories.

