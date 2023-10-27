Manhattan's Financial District: From food to historic sites, there's more to do than just make money

When America was new, the southern tip of Manhattan, then mostly forest, was the heart of the country. It is where George Washington gave his inaugural address and where the nation’s first capitol building stood until Alexander Hamilton famously traded Virginia’s rights to forgive the state’s debts.

Since then, Manhattan’s Financial District has remained a notable place in the cultural conversation as home to some of the world’s most iconic symbols – the urban ring for that famous metal bull, the launch point for the Statue of Liberty, the place where the defining twin The towers stood, Wall Street. But FiDi, as it has been named, goes quiet after the bell rings at 4pm every weekday. With some new hotel properties and some fine dining experiences, the Financial District is re-emerging as a place that is much more than symbolic.

stay

The Wall Street Hotel is one of the newest in the neighborhood with modern and comfortable rooms. The real gems are on the upper and lower floors. Rooftop balconies run along three sides of the building, offering views of incredible architecture like the Beaver Building, a grand triangular-shaped twin of the Flatiron Building, and the skyscraper-framed docks of boats in the East River, below Brooklyn Heights Extends to the expanses. , La Marchande is a wonderful brasserie with fresh seafood towers and tender steaks. For something new, try the Crispy Wagyu Beef Tongue. Appetizers there cost about US$20, entrees are double that, and steaks range from US$36 to US$190 for a Tomahawk,

The Beekman, built in the days when Washington lived down the block, was one of the city’s first skyscrapers. Each of the hotel’s nine floors forms a square of quaint rooms that jut out from interior balconies. Above, a skylight lets the sun or city light into a courtyard filled with sofas and comfortable chairs, part of Tom Colicchio’s Temple Court. Stopping by on weekends, visitors drink cocktails named after famous architects, writers and musicians. Hayao Miyazaki’s is the Best – a sesame-washed whiskey with raspberry aquafaba foam that’s splashed with matcha tincture – named after the manga artist behind films like spirited Away, Entrees cost around US$50 and cocktails cost around US$20.

Tom Colicchio’s Temple Court in Beekman.

Courtesy Thompson Hotel, Beekman,

Adjacent to the World Trade Center, the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown does what the brand does best, keeping you comfortably tucked away from the outside world. The rooms, which range in price from about $900 per night to $25,000 per night for one of the hotel’s signature suites, are grand and spacious, especially the suites; The gym rivals most fitness centers in the city that aren’t attached to hotels. The center also offers weekly yoga classes, group runs on the Brooklyn Bridge, and complimentary drinks. In-room dining is just as wonderful as Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant, CUT, on the hotel’s first floor, where the dining experience is akin to steak.

Food & Beverage

Not every great restaurant is attached to a hotel, however, the Beekman has two. Via Temple Court, one can experience unprecedented French dining from Daniel Boulud. While most of Boulud’s kitchens are filled with touches of Michelin stars and white tablecloths, Le Gratin is a restaurant that might have been opened by Boulud’s grandmother. A bouchon and bistro, the menu combines Lyonnaise inventions and comfort food, like snail tempura with pig trotter croquettes, frisee salad with chicken livers and crispy pork belly, and monthly special recipes unique to that culinary gem in eastern France. hosted.

Bar Room at Beekman

Courtesy of Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

There is an almost hidden door behind the French food hall, Le District, inside Brookfield Place, on the west side of the Brookfield Place Shopping Centre. Open it to reveal L’Aparte, an intimate French dining room with 28 seats. In the open kitchen, a husband-wife chef duo creates small creations that change with the seasons and needs of the kitchen. A tasting menu one night might include scallion pancakes pressed from a waffle iron and topped with creme fraiche and caviar; Other nights cauliflower-and-white-chocolate foam might start the meal. Whatever the night, and despite being located in a mall, this is Paris in New York.

Across from Lower Manhattan, on the 63rd floor of an Art Deco Pine Street building, sits Saga, where a story unfolds in the evening. The exhibition begins at the bar, where four simple words are spoken by the bartender. By choosing an apparently meaningless word, one begins one’s adventure. The story continues on the rooftop level, on the level of the other lonely skyscraper above the world. The rising action almost becomes intense with an opening course of caviar and dosas made from a myriad of peas. It climaxes with a duck, aged for a fortnight, and cooked in a tagine. The dessert’s denouement is extraordinary.

Brookfield Place Shopping Centre. (Photo by Astrid Stovierz/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Getty Images for NYCWFF

A few years ago, South Street Seaport was essentially a giant outdoor mall. Today it’s a dining experience. The Jean-Georges Tin Building is a market with a dozen small eateries, offering everything from high-quality sugar to raw oysters. Just off Pier 17 is Momofuko Ssam Bar, where larger groups can enjoy roasted pork shoulder or duck, though smaller parties will be satiated with fresh hamachi with citrus and crispy Brussels sprouts with fish sauce vinaigrette. One of the best meals and views of the South Street harbor is on the second floor of Carne Mare. Reserve a window seat to watch the boats in the harbor and the people below. Their pairing of yellowfin tuna and creamy lemon zabaglione is unique and the Gorgonzola-cured Wagyu is superb.

For cocktails, the second floor of Dead Rabbit and Overstory is a must. Both are consistently ranked among the best bars in the world. Fraunces Tavern, one of the oldest bars in the city, was a gathering place for many of the Founding Fathers who drank while plotting battles. This is also where Washington is reported to have gathered with his troops after driving the Red Coats home. Today, it’s perfect for a pint. Head to Keste Pizza & Vino for wine and exceptional Neapolitan-style pizza.

Experience

The site where the Twin Towers stood, bounded by Fulton and Liberty Streets, is both unstable and tremendous. The somber and essential 9/11 Memorial and Museum is surrounded by graffitied walls and tipplers in a beer garden, an alien-like ship that graces the Oculus shopping center, the impressive One World Trade Center and its observatory, and the historic St. Paul’s Chapel and Cemetery. All packed into a few square blocks and worth a visit

Just south of Pine Street it’s a must-see for its grandeur and history. Federal Hall National Memorial, the nation’s first capitol building and the site of Washington’s inaugural address, is located on a diagonal from the impressive New York Stock Exchange.

Along the water, you can walk, run, or bike from South Street Seaport to Battery Park until the East River becomes the Hudson. Although that thin piece of battery is not part of FiDi, you can tie a rope to the famous bull statue from the park with a good lasso throw. This is also the point of departure for that other famous metal sculpture. Ferries depart frequently to the Statue of Liberty and the Museum of Ellis Island. It’s best to get an early start before the crowds become unbearable.

The author was a guest of the hotel properties.

Source: www.barrons.com