Manhattan's average rent has fallen for the first time in two years

“Prices have reached affordability limits and that’s the response,” said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Miller Samuel.

The decline in Manhattan rents has a significant impact on the housing market and overall inflation, as Manhattan is the largest rental market in the country. Tenants and economists have been predicting a decline in Manhattan rents for more than a year, but tight supply and strong demand pushed rents to record highs over the summer, holding steady in the early fall.

Now, brokers say demand is falling sharply.

“The decline has been sudden,” said Keyan Sanai, a top rental broker at Douglas Elliman in New York. “you can feel it.”

Sanai said many landlords are quietly making concessions, such as one month of free rent, rather than cutting listing prices. They recently had a listing for a one-bedroom in Midtown asking $4,700 per month. After negotiations, the tenant received concessions that reduced the effective rent to $3,900 per month.

According to Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman, the number of apartments offering concessions increased from 12% in October to 14% in November.

Sanai said the number of tenants looking for apartments has also decreased sharply. In September, his inbox was filled with requests from tenants for a listing in a luxury building, where units go for $7,500 a month. In October, a similar unit came on the market “and no one was getting to it. The speed dropped off rapidly.”

Of course, Manhattan rents are still the highest in the country and still 11% higher than before the pandemic. Despite being down 2% from last year, the average rent in Manhattan is still $5,150 per month.

Inventories also remain historically tight, just below the typical 3% level, according to Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman.

Yet brokers say renters looking for apartments may see prices continue to fall into early next year. He says job cuts in the financial and technology industries in Manhattan will limit demand for young new workers in Manhattan. Falling mortgage rates will also begin to make the sales market more attractive, turning more renters into buyers.

“For landlords I think it could be a dark winter, then things will probably brighten in the spring,” Sanai said. “My advice to renters is to take advantage of the deals.”

Source: www.cnbc.com