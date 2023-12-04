Mango Power E Battery Power Station: The hub of your home power backup

Rear view of the Mango Power E, showing the wheels and telescoping handle brad moon

Last week I was reminded in time why it’s a good thing to have a battery power station at home these days, when our power went out for about three hours. I use a laptop for work, so this shouldn’t be a problem. However, losing power also means the lights go out, my external computer monitor turns off, and we lose Internet access (even though Internet service was not affected, but no power means the ISP’s gateway to be closed). Not even coffee! However, it had no effect on me, as I have a high capacity battery power station in my office.

The power outage also coincided with the testing shutdown on one of the more capable battery power stations I had the opportunity to evaluate: the Mango Power E. If you don’t have coverage for a power outage, you may want to read further about this.

first impressions

The Mango Power E isn’t exactly compact, but it has a large battery capacity brad moon

Mango Power E makes a great first impression. Manufacturing quality appears to be high (the plastic color is uniform, the edges are smooth and the panels are aligned). I liked the design. The Power E is a two-tone gray box with rounded edges, a black background for inputs and outputs, air vents on the sides, handles on top for lifting, and a 4.3-inch, high-resolution color touchscreen display. It has a huge array of power outputs on the front, including four AC power outlets. With a 3533 Wh LFP battery, you know the Power E is going to be heavy and weighing in at over 100 pounds, you’ll probably need two people if you want to lift this thing.

There are handles for lifting, but the wheels and telescoping handle make it very easy to move , [+] 100lb power e surround brad moon

However, portability is not an extra-cost option for this power station. Built-in wheels and a telescoping handle are standard. If it is on a reasonably flat surface, a person can move it around easily.

High Capacity, High Output, Premium CATL Batteries

The Power E has 16 different power outputs, so it can power or charge virtually any device or appliance. Each of its four AC outlets is rated for 20A and can deliver a combined output of 3000W. While many portable power stations shut down if you try to run a high-draw appliance like an electric kettle, space heater or microwave, the Mango Power E handles these with ease. With a battery capacity of 3533 Wh, the Power E will keep devices running for longer periods of time.

Mango Power E offers 16 power outputs including four AC outlets brad moon

This power station uses high-quality LFP batteries made by CATL, a company known as the world’s largest supplier of batteries for the EV industry. As a result the Power E is rated to retain 70% of its initial battery capacity after 6,000 charge cycles. The company estimates a lifespan of around 20 years with repeated use and Mango Power backs up the battery with a 10-year warranty.

Operate by app or with the built-in 4.3-inch touchscreen display brad moon

Expansion

While the Mango Power E is very capable on its own and can be used as a home power backup or a portable power station for camping, one of its key strengths is expandability. The base Power E can be upgraded through optional accessories. These include a 3500 Wh expansion battery, a 240 V split-phase kit, a kit for connection to the home electrical panel and solar panels.

Ultimately you can grow an initial Mango Power e Power Station into a whole home power supply that automatically switches to battery power when the grid is down, with 14kW capacity, 6000W AC output and solar recharging. This will be a significantly higher investment than the $4,250 price tag for the first Mango Power E, but you’ll be able to overcome any power outages seamlessly.

Power E can be expanded to become the hub of a complete home power backup solution Mango Power

Key Specifications of Mango Power E:

3533 Wh LFP CATL battery rated for 6,000 charge cycles at 70% capacity

3000W continuous power

16 output ports (4 x AC, 2 x USB-C, 6x USB Type-A, 1 x AC TT-30P, 2 x DC 5521, 1 x 12V DC Car

4.3 inch built-in LCD touchscreen display (480 x 800 resolution)

Integrated wheels and telescoping handle

Supports 240V split phase with second Power E Station and optional Mango Power mSocket Pro

Supports whole home backup with optional Mango Power mPanel Pro

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Supports fast charging (up to 80% in one hour)

Capacity expandable using the optional 3500 Wh Mango Power E expansion battery pack

alternative solar panels

Mobile App (Note: One mobile device only)

IP21 water resistance rating, operating temperature -4°F to 113°F

Meets all US and international safety and EMI standards

10 Years Battery Warranty, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty

17.8 x 13.6 x 19.4 inches, weight 100.1 pounds

MSRP $4,250

Practical with Mango Power E

The Power E was easily able to power any small appliance in my kitchen, including the electric kettle, toaster, and air fryer. If we had had a prolonged power cut, I certainly wouldn’t have starved to death. Mango Power says the Power E can recharge a smartphone 270 times, or run a typical CPAP machine for 75 hours.

A 1500W electric kettle far exceeds the capacity of many portable power stations, but that’s not a problem , [+] For Mango Power E brad moon

I handed over the review unit to my in-laws for rigorous practical testing. It was connected to a full size refrigerator and a full size chest freezer. This kept the pair going for about 20 hours.

Next, the devices are left plugged in and the Power E is connected to power and switched to backup mode – this is the mode you will use when the power station is supposed to automatically turn on and plugged into For anything set to replace a household power supply. During the blackout. So, with both the refrigerator and freezer running (and the Power E plugged in) and the default 500W charging setting selected (you can also opt for 1800W fast charging), it took about 9.5 hours for the Power E’s battery to charge back up. Got engaged. 100% capacity.

My father-in-law pointed out that you have to be careful in backup mode to ensure that appliances and equipment plugged into the Power E do not exceed the amperage of the circuit the power station is plugged into – and that you can recharge the power station. Also leaves some overhead to do.

The Power E can be monitored and controlled remotely with a mobile app, but can only be done from a single device , [+] access to power station brad moon

One problem we encountered here is that the mobile app will only allow a smartphone to access the power station. To gain access to a different phone, the current phone must be unpaired. I confirmed with Mango Power that this is a security feature, but it prevented me from remotely monitoring the Power E’s stats.

Overall, the Mango Power E performed strongly.

recommendation

It’s a little expensive, but the Mango Power E is high-powered, expandable and will last for years , [+] (perhaps even decades) service brad moon

The Mango Power E is a gorgeous, but impressive battery power station. Yes, it’s big (and heavy), but built-in wheels and a telescoping handle make the size very easy to handle—at least if you live on one floor. Out of the box this battery power station’s wide range of specifications, capabilities and outputs should meet most people’s home backup needs. However, it can also be expanded through optional accessories to become the center of a comprehensive whole-home power backup solution, plugged directly into the home’s electrical panel.

My only real gripe with the Mango Power E is its price, which is on the high end for a 3.5kWh power station. However, if you weigh the price against factors like design and quality, battery life, output, available accessories, and warranty, it outweighs the initial cost somewhat. So is the possibility of recovering 30% of that cost through tax credits (for US buyers).

Disclosure: Mango provided the Power E for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.