‘Mandela effect:’ A psychologist explains collective false memories

Nelson Mandela, the renowned freedom fighter and anti-apartheid activist, spent 27 years in prison, a story of resilience and hardship. Yet, his compelling story is often distorted in the collective memory, as many people vividly remember Mandela’s death in prison during the 1980s. In fact, Mandela lived a long and fruitful life after his imprisonment; He served as President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 and died in 2013 at the age of 95.

Despite these facts, many people hold fast to the belief that they remember that Mandela died in prison. This mind-boggling phenomenon – a widespread, collective belief in an event or fact that is not true – has been dubbed the “Mandela Effect”. Interestingly, this phenomenon has been observed extensively in different contexts.

But how is it that our brains can convince us to have memories of events that never actually happened? And how is it that large groups of people can share exactly the same false memory? Here’s what psychologists know about the Mandela Effect.

How our brain creates false memories

The Mandela Effect is often considered an example of a false memory – a memory that seems true in your mind, but is, in fact, partially or completely fabricated. Although it seems incredible that the mind is capable of lying to us in this way, false memories do occur frequently.

For example, think about a time when you swear You turned off the stove, where are you Sure You pressed “Send” on that important email, you’re Positive You put that carton of milk in your shopping cart – only to discover you never actually did.

A study published in consciousness and cognition It explains how these false memories can occur through the self-memory system – a conceptual framework that highlights the connection between our sense of self and our memory. This interconnectedness involves our episodic memory, autobiographical memory, and the part of us that directs information processing – or the “working self.”

Researchers explain that our working self takes cues to form detailed memories based on the knowledge they bring to us. It also helps us form memories from our past and even imagine future events. This creation process is called the “recollection-imagination system”, a mental space filled with recent memories and simulations of things that may soon happen.

However, it has also been reported that this system breaks down from time to time due to various reasons. Our modern understanding of human memory challenges the idea that memories are always accurate. In fact, it is argued that all memories are, to some degree, false.

Can Research Explain the “Mandela Effect”?

The Mandela Effect comes into play when this construction of memories that seem authentic, yet deviate from actual events, occurs on a collective level – where large groups of people remember the same baseless fact or event. The faked death of Mandela in the 80s is just one example of this, and many others have been identified since the term was coined.

For example, almost everyone has played the classic family board game, monopoly, When asked to describe Mr. Monopoly, the man on the cover of the box, many described an older gentleman with a cane, a top hat, and a monocle. However, not a single repetition of monopoly This includes him wearing a monocle, yet countless people swear by this memory.

Similarly, many will confidently recall the classic cartoon film series “Looney Toons”, the movie “Sex in the City” and Darth Vader’s classic line, “Luke, I am your father.” In fact, the show is spelled Loonie tunesthe film is called gender And CityAnd the line goes on, “NoI am your father.”

psychological science The aim of the research was to explain this surprising phenomenon, finding that specific images from popular culture consistently give rise to specific false memories. Using methods such as eye tracking, the researchers found that these collective false memories caused no attention or visual-related differences. Their conclusion was that these errors occur spontaneously during memory recall, emphasizing that most people consistently make the same false-memory error for some images, despite experiencing the visually correct image.

Does the “Mandela Effect” extend beyond memory and psychology?

Among various fields dealing with the brain, it is well known that memory is weak. It fades over time, it makes mistakes and it can’t always be trusted. This agreed upon understanding allows us to understand false memories. However, the phenomenon of collective false memories appears to extend beyond the knowledge of psychology and neuroscience.

In line with most research on the Mandela Effect, the above studies psychological science The bottom line is that we can’t know for sure why large groups of people share these fabricated memories. This gap in knowledge has led people down different paths in trying to understand it.

Some studies argue that this is caused by some kind of “perturbation in the matrix”, which explores the relationship between the Mandela effect, simulation theory, and parallel worlds. Others still consider it a classic example of false memory, on a much larger and vaguer level. But, as it is, the Mandela Effect appears to be one of those quirks of the mind that science has yet to explain.

conclusion

The Mandela Effect remains a complex puzzle, challenging the limits of our understanding. It defies conventional explanations, leaving behind a deep mystery, and research on the matter only scratches the surface of its inexplicable nature. That efforts to understand its essence seem to have given rise only to conspiracy-like theories – pointing to unknown regions beyond the scope of current scientific understanding – is evidence of the mind’s capacity for peculiarities that elude our understanding. Lives.