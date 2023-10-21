Manchester United win at Sheffield United, but Eric ten Hag's problems remain surprisingly evident

getty images

Another week, another moment of brilliance for Manchester United as they grabbed three points they really didn’t deserve. The Red Devils got a late goal to make it two wins in a row in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United during an emotional photo following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton on Saturday. It would feel like the Red Devils are taking care of business in beating the teams they should be, but while that may be true, there are plenty of reasons for concern for Eric ten Hag.

Heading into the international break, Scott McTominay scored two late goals to end the winless run and send the club into the break on a high note, but all these good vibes quickly evaporated in the opening round against the Blades. Went. McTominay was once again at the center of the play and scored the opening goal but then he also conceded a penalty through handball which Ollie McBurney converted, taking the game level at the break. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hjolund were unable to convert good positions and Antony’s return to the starting eleven also did not strengthen the attack as might have been expected.

In fact, with that goal, McTominay has now become Manchester United’s leading scorer in Premier League games with three goals in just 248 appearances. Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Hjolund have all combined to score the same number of goals in league play. Some of this is due to injuries as United started their fifth different left back of the season with Victor Lindelof allowing Diogo Dalot to remain as his preferred right back.

It was a decision that worked with Lindelof and assisted Dalot for the eventual winner, but it is something that is not sustainable. The only injured player to return relatively soon is Casemiro and even he has faced some problems in midfield. Sofiane Amrabat is one of the left backs that Ten Hag has deployed there for matches, but his midfield shift also leaves a lot to be desired as the Red Devils look for a balance. The wings have been an issue and even Anthony Martial, who was able to score when fit last season, has not been able to score yet this season.

A Champions League clash with Copenhagen is looming for United and while this should be another chance to take care of business, the Danish club have pushed Bayern Munsch to the brink and United cannot afford to take any opposition lightly just yet. Losing a point in that match and progressing from the Champions League group may be easier said than done. Ten Hag needs to make sure his team is as prepared as possible because given how narrow the margin has been, it will be very difficult to recover from another slow start. It has now been four consecutive matches without a clean sheet for the Red Devils and when a team cannot win a match 1-0, the attack has to be on at all times.

