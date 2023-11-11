Manchester United 1-0 Luton: Victor Lindelof gives Eric ten Hag much-needed win

Need: United avoid upset on Saturday (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Victor Lindelof scored the goal of the game, giving Manchester United a much-needed Premier League win over Luton at Old Trafford.

Eric ten Hag’s second season in the hot-seat began with nine defeats in 17 matches, increasing the pressure on a team trying to avoid a first-ever Old Trafford defeat against the Hammers.

But United bounced back from Champions League disappointment in Copenhagen on Wednesday as Lindelof’s second-half strike proved enough to earn a 1-0 win against Rob Edwards’ well-prepared side.

It wasn’t the prettiest win for Ten Hag’s under-fire team, but it was a vital victory ahead of the November international fixtures – a period when Sir Jim Ratcliffe could finalize a deal to become a minority shareholder.

There were protests against the Glazer family before kick-off and slogans against United owners during Saturday’s match, which marked the return of Sir Alex Ferguson following the death of his wife last month.

The former United boss may not have enjoyed big game time, but defender Lindelof – filling in for the injured Jonny Evans – at least ensured a forgettable afternoon ended with three points.

Unofficial Luton were on the backfoot from the start at Old Trafford, where thankfully there were none of the serious chants heard during last week’s match against Liverpool.

Luton boss Edwards stuck with the same team that had struggled in the early stages to an impressive 1-1 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was impressive throughout the defense and extended himself well to prevent Rasmus Höglund from scoring his first Premier League goal from a deflected Marcus Rashford cross.

Scott McTominay headed forward, Alejandro Garnacho turned and Gabe Osho diverted a Rashford stinger just wide of his own goal as the one-way traffic continued.

But United’s frustration grew as the half progressed. Chiedozie Ogbene’s shot from distance was easily dealt with, but Andre Onana had to be alert to brilliantly block a powerful Carlton Morris header in the 36th minute.

The United goalkeeper denied Andros Townsend’s hopeful follow-up and groaned when Garnacho was stopped at the other end.

The injured Christian Eriksen had to be replaced by Mason Mount before half-time, with the game continuing the same way after the break.

Hjolund headed Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick across the face of goal four minutes after the restart and United finally turned their pressure on in the 59th minute.

Morris headed clear a low Fernandes corner, but a deflection sent it to Mount and the substitute played it straight to Rashford on the right side of the box.

Moment: Lindelof strikes just before the hour mark at Old Trafford (PA)

The forward took one touch before driving in a ball intercepted on the edge of the six-yard box, which fell well in front of the Stretford end for Lindelof.

United should have secured a much-needed victory after 11 minutes.

The inclusion of Antony in place of Garnacho was widely criticized but the often ineffective Brazil international performed well with Rashford out.

The 26-year-old looked in good position to finish, but fired straight at Kaminsky – a chance he might have missed last season.

The injured Alfie Doughty had to be replaced as Luton sought a leveller, with Hjolund soon subbed off with an issue of his own.

United managed the game well in the closing stages – not something they are particularly known for.

McTominay blocked an effort, Diogo Dalot drove and Fernandes parried a free-kick. Ten Hag was booked in stoppage time, which ended with home cheers.

Source