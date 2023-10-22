Man wins $200 million from California 10X scratch-off game thanks to store clerk

A California man walked out of a store with $10 million in lottery tickets after he couldn’t decide which scratch-off ticket to buy because of a clerk’s recommendation.

Brent Young won $200 million from the California 30X $10 Instant Game. He purchased the winning ticket from Prince Food & Gas on West Walnut Avenue in Visalia.

Young did not know which game would give him the best chance to win. In a state of confusion, he asked the clerk for help in getting the ticket.

It can be challenging for players to choose from the more than two dozen scratch-off games offered by the California Lottery. The clerk pulled a ticket from Instant Game California 200X worth $30.

After paying for his gas and lottery tickets, Young set to work scratching. When he was about halfway through, he noticed that one of his numbers matched the winning numbers printed on the side of the ticket. There was no mistake – the $10,000,000 prize fund was printed in bold letters.

“When I saw all those zeroes, I thought, ‘No way, that doesn’t happen to people like me,’” Young told The Lottery. “It’s crazy. Of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game, but he didn’t. He ended up with a winner.”

Young was surprised to find himself at this particular retailer. He usually bought fuel and lottery tickets at a different gas station. However, that day, the other gas station was closed, so he had to stop at Prince Food and Gas.

“It’s almost like God intervened,” Young told Lottery. “I didn’t have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide. I had no choice but to go to Prince’s. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, maybe None of this happens.”

After federal taxes, he chose to receive a lump sum prize of $5.8 million, and the owner of Prince Food & Gas received a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

What is California 200X?

California 200X is a California-exclusive instant game where players can win up to $10 million.

After Young won the top prize, four of the nine $10 million prizes remain in the $30 California 200X game. Additionally, nine of the 18 $750,000 second-tier prizes and 40 of the 92 $50,000 third-tier prizes remain.

What are the odds of winning California 200X?

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.71. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3,041,187.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

Source: www.usatoday.com