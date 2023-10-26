Man wearing gorilla suit crashes Alabama Legislative Ethics Committee meeting

Members of the House Ethics and Finance Committee on Thursday discussed efforts dating back to 2010 to amend Alabama’s ethics law.

The gathering was the third in a series of “working meetings” to provide legislators with a plan to draft legislation to update the existing law following a report released in August 2019 that recommended changes that included The state’s moral code included toughening language and offering graduated penalties for specific violations.

“We’re going to be talking about some amendments,” said James Entrekin Jr., general counsel for the Legislative Services Agency. “We’re going to summarize what has happened since the major reforms of 2010.”

The 2010 law imposed strict limits on the relationships of lobbyists, those who hire them (known as principals), and how they work with legislators. Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, R-Auburn, was convicted of violating the law in 2016 and removed from office. An appeals court upheld most of Hubbard’s convictions in a 2018 decision, writing that legislators should clarify some language in the ethics statute.

The first part of Thursday’s meeting discussed a law passed by the legislature a decade ago. The second part discussed two ethics bills proposed in 2019 and 2022 that did not pass.

Entrekin touched on a number of ethical issues during a presentation to committee members, including the disclosure of personal financial information that could influence executives when setting policy.

In 2012, legislators amended the law for the Economic Interest Statement form, increasing the income threshold for individuals filing the form from $50,000 to $75,000. It also allowed the Ethics Commission to adjust the limit based on the consumer price index. The updated law also requires public employees working in a supervisory capacity to complete the form.

In 2019, the law was amended again, giving candidates additional time to complete their Economic Interest Statement form, giving individuals five days to complete the form after filing papers declaring their candidacy. Got time of day.

Halfway through the meeting, Entrekin drew attention to legislation that lawmakers considered but that ultimately did not become law. Among them was HB 432, sponsored by former Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, which would have reduced the severity of penalties for violating a provision banning gifts to elected officials.

Under current law, a willful violation constitutes a Class B felony. Standards violations are Class A misdemeanors. Ball’s proposal would have made a first offense a civil violation with a fine of up to $3,000. A second offense will result in a civil penalty of up to $6,000, followed by a Class A misdemeanor. The willful violation remains a Class B felony.

Proceedings were halted more than halfway through the meeting when the chair, Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, stopped Entrekin from continuing his presentation when a man wearing a gorilla costume came into the room and sat in the back.

“We have a guest in our room,” Simpson said. “I think we are all safe, there is no danger here. I don’t think security is looking for us. It’s that season everybody.”

Just before the proceedings ended, Simpson said that a representative of the American Law Institute would make a presentation to the committee at the November meeting. The committee plans to propose ethics legislation, for which there will be another meeting in November when the committee will receive input from someone at the American Law Institute.

The committee’s informational portion will be finished before members begin work on drafting legislation to update the state code of conduct just in time for the start of the 2024 legislative session, which begins in February.

