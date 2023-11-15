Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold will leave the club upon the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent takeover, according to reports.

Arnold was brought to the Premier League giants by former CEO Ed Woodward as group commercial director.

He succeeded the 52-year-old after his efforts to join Woodward in February 2022 the red Devils In the separated European Super League.

Before reaching two years in the role, Arnold is to ‘step down’, which United will ‘announce to the New York Stock Exchange later on Wednesday’, according to sky News,

With Ratcliffe receiving a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, he is keen to take control of the football operations at Old Trafford, with a number of board members expected to step down.

It appears he has agreed to start with General Counsel Patrick Stewart, with Arnold retaining that role and becoming CEO temporarily.

The report claimed that Arnold ‘succeeded in modernizing the structure of United’s football operations, even as the men’s first team struggled in domestic and European competitions under manager Eric ten Hag.’

Arnold was able to sign massive deals with Adidas and Qualcomm, but faced criticism for his handling of some issues at Old Trafford.

He was reportedly ready to welcome Mason Greenwood to the first team, before the backlash forced him to make a U-turn and send the young striker on loan to Spanish side Getafe.

The report says Ratcliffe will ‘take immediate control of football matters at the club alongside Ineos Sports colleagues including Sir Dave Brailsford.’

The British billionaire’s minority takeover has disappointed supporters who had hoped the Glazer family would move on.

The Glazers bought United for just under £800 million in 2005 and their agreement with Ratcliffe means he will still have control in Manchester, much to the chagrin of the club’s fan base.

Ratcliffe defeated Qatari banker Sheikh Jasim in the race. In order to purchase the English club, the latter rejected several offers to purchase the Glazers outright.

The news of Arnold’s departure was also confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning: “Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold will leave the club at the end of the year. It is part of changes set by INEOS to complete the acquisition of a 25% stake in the club.

“Patrick Stewart will be interim CEO, as Mark Kleinman reveals.”

