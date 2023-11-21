Finance expert Kieran Maguire believes the Glazer family have agreed ‘the mother of all deals’ with Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Premier League giants have been in the market since the end of last year. After missing out on Chelsea, INEOS chief Ratcliffe – who already owns Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice – immediately expressed his interest in buying Man Utd.

ratcliffe It was being challenged by Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim, who eventually dropped out of the race because he was only interested in a complete takeover.

The British were also keen to complete a full takeover at the start of the process, but were prepared to change the structure of their bid and eventually settled on a 25% stake for around £1.25 billion.

Ratcliffe is completing this deal with a view to becoming man utdWould become majority stakeholder within a few years but would take direct control of football affairs at Old Trafford.

Incoming United shareholders are already making changes behind the scenes John Murtaugh is expected to depart, following Richard Arnold.

Maguire has now told football insider About the ‘new details’ of the deal, which essentially gives the Glazers a “get out of jail free card.”

“Handing over game control is a get out of jail free card for the Glazers,” Maguire told Football Insider. “Because if things don’t work on the pitch, they can now argue that they are not the problem.

“He will hand over this responsibility to Sir Jim Ratcliffe. If things work on the pitch, it increases the club’s value and they still get a significant share. So it is a win-win deal for the glazers.

“We know they have already provided significant benefits to Manchester United in the form of dividends and nominal share payments over the last few years. This will only increase his wealth. And to top it off, he still has a significant stake in one of the biggest brands in world sport.’

Meanwhile Good head coach Francesco Farioli has suggested there is “always an open door” when working with Ratcliffe.

“I love listening to the feedback I get because it’s good to have different perspectives and different input. After that, I have the freedom to make decisions on the pitch,” Farioli told The Telegraph.

“In other things, a little more for the medium and long term, there is always an open door. We share our opinions and we have conversations from time to time, day to day or weekly.

“But also with the club, we do a monthly review of all the parts involved – about the strategy, about the present and also about the future.”

