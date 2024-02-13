MAN GROUP PLC: Form 8.3 – Redrow PLC
MAN GROUP PLC
Form 8.3
By Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure
A person having an interest in the relevant securities representing 1% or more
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (“Code”)
1. important information
(A) Full name of the discloser:
MAN GROUP PLC
(B) Disclosure of owner or controller of interests and minority positions, if other than 1(a):
(C) Name of the proposer/offerer to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Redrow PLC
(D) If an exempt fund manager is associated with a proposer/offeror, state this and specify the identity of the proposer/offeror:
(I) Date Position Held/Held:
12/02/2024
(F) Apart from the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making the disclosure in respect of any other party to the offer?
Yes / no / n/a
2. status of the person making the disclosure
If the offeror or offerors named in 1(c) have positions or rights to subscribe for disclosure in more than one class of relevant securities, Table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant ho). Security.
(A) The interests and short positions of the offeror or offerees in the relevant securities to which the post-transaction disclosure relates (if any).
Class of relevant security:
10.5p normal
interests
short term
Number
,
Number
,
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
7,650,253
2.31
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
1,327,197
0.40
96,427
0.03
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and buy/sell agreements:
Total:
8,977,450
2.71
96,427
0.03
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to buy or sell relevant securities, must be given on Supplementary Form 8 (Open Positions).
(B) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)
The class of relevant security in respect of which the subscription right exists:
|
Details including the nature of the rights concerned and the relevant percentage:
3. Transactions (if any) by the person making the disclosure.
Where there has been a transaction in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offerors named in 1(c), Table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional Copy The category of relevant protection dealt with.
Currency and other monetary amounts of all prices must be stated.
(A) buying and selling
class of relevant security
|
buy Sell
number of securities
price per unit
10.5p normal
sales
3,448
6.821
10.5p normal
sales
3,448
6.821
10.5p normal
sales
25,027
6.821
10.5p normal
sales
25,027
6.821
10.5p normal
sales
45,610
6.821
10.5p normal
sales
45,610
6.821
10.5p normal
sales
10,798
6.821
(B) cash-settled derivative transactions
class of relevant security
Product Description
nature of behavior
Number of reference securities
price per unit
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
26,895
6.784
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
164
6.784
10.5p normal
equity swap
shorting a short position
76,603
6.787
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
33
6.821
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
230
6.821
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
3,095
6.821
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
21,248
6.821
10.5p normal
equity swap
increase long position
384
6.774
10.5p normal
equity swap
increase long position
37,117
6.774
10.5p normal
equity swap
increase long position
245
6.774
10.5p normal
equity swap
increase long position
2,219
6.774
10.5p normal
equity swap
increase long position
1,936
6.774
10.5p normal
equity swap
increase long position
322
6.774
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
8,449
6.821
10.5p normal
equity swap
short long position
57,977
6.821
10.5p normal
equity swap
increase long position
9,533
6.774
(C) Stock-Settled Derivative Transactions (Including Options)
(I) write, sell, buy or exchange
class of relevant security
Product Description For example call option
Write, buy, sell, convert etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates
price per unit exercise
Type
end date
Option amount paid/received per unit
(ii) Exercise
class of relevant security
Product Description
exercise/against exercise
number of securities
price per unit exercise
(D) Other transactions (including subscription of new securities)
class of relevant security
nature of behavior
Description
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. other information
(A) Compensation and other dealing arrangements
Details of any compensation or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to the relevant securities, which constitutes an inducement by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person to avoid a deal Could. Working together with a party to propose:
(B) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, whether formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person concerned:
(C) attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Position) attached?
No
Date of Disclosure:
13/02/2024
Contact Name:
Abdi Musse
telephone number:
+442071443164
Public disclosure under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to the Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for advice on the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The code can be viewed on the Panel’s website www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
