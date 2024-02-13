MAN GROUP PLC: Form 8.3 – Redrow PLC

MAN GROUP PLC

Form 8.3

By Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure

A person having an interest in the relevant securities representing 1% or more

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (“Code”)

1. important information

(A) Full name of the discloser: MAN GROUP PLC (B) Disclosure of owner or controller of interests and minority positions, if other than 1(a):

Nomenclature of individuals or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee, settlor, and beneficiaries must be named. (C) Name of the proposer/offerer to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each proposer/offer Redrow PLC (D) If an exempt fund manager is associated with a proposer/offeror, state this and specify the identity of the proposer/offeror: (I) Date Position Held/Held:

For disclosure of opening position, state the latest practicable date before disclosure 12/02/2024 (F) Apart from the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making the disclosure in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or potential cash offer, indicate “N/A” Yes / no / n/a

If yes, specify which one: Proponent: Barratt Developments PLC

2. status of the person making the disclosure

If the offeror or offerors named in 1(c) have positions or rights to subscribe for disclosure in more than one class of relevant securities, Table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant ho). Security.

(A) The interests and short positions of the offeror or offerees in the relevant securities to which the post-transaction disclosure relates (if any).

Class of relevant security: 10.5p normal interests short term Number , Number , (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 7,650,253 2.31 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 1,327,197 0.40 96,427 0.03 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and buy/sell agreements: Total: 8,977,450 2.71 96,427 0.03

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to buy or sell relevant securities, must be given on Supplementary Form 8 (Open Positions).

(B) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)

The class of relevant security in respect of which the subscription right exists: Details including the nature of the rights concerned and the relevant percentage:

3. Transactions (if any) by the person making the disclosure.

Where there has been a transaction in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offerors named in 1(c), Table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional Copy The category of relevant protection dealt with.

Currency and other monetary amounts of all prices must be stated.

(A) buying and selling

class of relevant security buy Sell number of securities price per unit 10.5p normal sales 3,448 6.821 10.5p normal sales 3,448 6.821 10.5p normal sales 25,027 6.821 10.5p normal sales 25,027 6.821 10.5p normal sales 45,610 6.821 10.5p normal sales 45,610 6.821 10.5p normal sales 10,798 6.821

(B) cash-settled derivative transactions

class of relevant security Product Description

For example cfd nature of behavior

For example opening/closing long/short positions, increasing/decrease long/short positions Number of reference securities price per unit 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 26,895 6.784 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 164 6.784 10.5p normal equity swap shorting a short position 76,603 6.787 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 33 6.821 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 230 6.821 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 3,095 6.821 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 21,248 6.821 10.5p normal equity swap increase long position 384 6.774 10.5p normal equity swap increase long position 37,117 6.774 10.5p normal equity swap increase long position 245 6.774 10.5p normal equity swap increase long position 2,219 6.774 10.5p normal equity swap increase long position 1,936 6.774 10.5p normal equity swap increase long position 322 6.774 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 8,449 6.821 10.5p normal equity swap short long position 57,977 6.821 10.5p normal equity swap increase long position 9,533 6.774

(C) Stock-Settled Derivative Transactions (Including Options)

(I) write, sell, buy or exchange

class of relevant security Product Description For example call option Write, buy, sell, convert etc. Number of securities to which the option relates price per unit exercise Type

Like American, European etc. end date Option amount paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

class of relevant security Product Description

For example call option exercise/against exercise number of securities price per unit exercise

(D) Other transactions (including subscription of new securities)

class of relevant security nature of behavior

such as subscription, conversion Description Price per unit (if applicable)

4. other information

(A) Compensation and other dealing arrangements

Details of any compensation or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to the relevant securities, which constitutes an inducement by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person to avoid a deal Could. Working together with a party to propose:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”

(B) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, whether formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person concerned:

(I) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; Or

(ii) Voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative refers:

If there is no such agreement, arrangement or understanding, state “None”

(C) attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Position) attached? No

Date of Disclosure: 13/02/2024 Contact Name: Abdi Musse telephone number: +442071443164

Source