Photos of men allegedly using plastic buckets and crates to attack a python at Boon le Place Market and Food Village. (Photos: Acres/Facebook)

SINGAPORE – A man caught on video killing a python in April has been fined $1,000 by the National Parks Board (Nparks).

Ryan Lee, wildlife management director of Nparks Group, confirmed that the board has investigated a case in which a man killed a python in Boon Le Place, CNA reported on Thursday (9 November). Following an investigation, the man was fined for his actions.

Python killed in Boon le Place market

The video, which was originally posted on social media by the Animal Concern Research and Education Society (ACRES), showed a group of men attacking and killing a reticulated python at the Boon le Place market on April 18 .

In the video, these people are seen using crates and buckets to kill the python outside the market. They also kicked the reptile and dragged it around by the tail. Once they brought the python to the market, one of the men used a cleaver to kill the creature.

Throughout the video, men can be heard laughing, and ACRES indicated that the footage was a screen recording sent in by a concerned member of the public.

Dealing with snakes in public areas

In response to the incident, Lee advised members of the public who encounter snakes in public areas to call the 24-hour Animal Response Center at 1800-4761600 if they require assistance.

According to CNA, Lee stressed the importance of viewing snakes from a safe distance, remaining calm and giving the snake space to retreat. It is important not to approach or attempt to handle a snake, and pets should also be kept tightly leashed for their safety.

Lee also said that snakes are generally shy creatures that usually shy away from humans. If they feel cornered or threatened they may become defensive and should be left alone.

Under the Wildlife Act, anyone caught killing wildlife for the first time without the approval of the NParks Director General can face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

Do you have a story tip? E-mail: [email protected],

You can also follow us Facebook, Instagram, TIC Toc And Twitter, check us out too Southeast Asia, EatAnd Gambling Channel on YouTube.

yahoo singapore telegram

Source: sg.news.yahoo.com