For most of us, winning the lottery is just a dream. But for one man, it became a reality that instantly upended his life and revealed a much deeper problem related to money.

The lottery winner lost everything in such a way that he was ’embarrassed’.

You might think that winning the lottery is a ticket to the good life, but for a large percentage of winners, it’s a very brief outcome. Numbers vary, but some estimates say that about 70% of lottery winners go bankrupt within five years, regardless of how much they won.

In a way, a person who recently called into financial guru George Kamel’s online show goes beyond these statistics. It took him a full eight years instead of five to lose his $1 million fortune.

But the experience has left him deeply “embarrassed” regardless, and as he explained to Kamel, his big win immediately exposed a bigger problem.

The man’s $1 million lottery win soon turned into a gambling addiction.

The man told Kamel that when he was 28 years old he won a million dollars on a scratch ticket in the state of Virginia. Now he’s 36, and it’s all gone. He told Camel, “I’ve done it all the way down to zero, so I’m part of that statistic that, I don’t know, 80 or 90% of lottery winners lose it. I swore I wouldn’t do that.” Yes, but I’m here.”

It’s not as bad as it sounds. As usual, her actual take home wasn’t $1 million, it was $555,000 after taxes. But still, that’s life-changing money for most of us, gone as quickly as it came.

It has been found that lottery winners are far more likely than the average American to declare bankruptcy, usually within three to five years of their winnings. There are several reasons for this, the most notable being that lottery winners often do not know how to manage their money, spend it foolishly, make bad investments and give away too much of it. Before long, it’s gone.

But for this man, his major disadvantage was more than just being a spendthrift. “For the benefit and keen curiosity of the listeners, can you tell us where that money went?” Kamel asked.

“I bought the ticket, so I gambled to buy the ticket… [and] Never stopped,” the man replied. “It was the same with casinos, sports gambling etc. “I’m quite embarrassed by it.”

Gambling addiction rates are currently on the rise and embarrassment and shame are one of the biggest barriers to treatment.

Gambling addiction is thought to affect only 1% of the population, but experts say that because these numbers depend on gamblers self-reporting their addictions, they are almost certainly inaccurate. Are.

Due to the proliferation of online gambling, both gambling rates and the addictions they provide are skyrocketing. For example, gambling on the 2023 Super Bowl reached an all-time high, according to the American Gambling Association, and gambling rates and revenues are set to increase nearly 15% from 2021 to record-breaking highs in 2022, which the AGA attributed to the pandemic. Held responsible. ,

The National Council on Problem Gaming has called the resulting effects on gambling addiction “a ticking time-bomb” and estimated that addiction rates have increased 30% since 2018, when the Supreme Court ruled on sports gambling. It was decided to lift the ban.

Experts say treatment for gambling addiction is hindered by the financial problems it causes, as well as the shame and stigma often felt by people like this man who called into Kamel’s show. Perhaps it is not surprising that gambling addicts have the highest rates of suicide attempts than any other type of addiction.

Thankfully, this man is able to combat those feelings and reach out for help, both by attending Gamblers Anonymous meetings and contacting Kamel for advice. He was able to create a plan based on his income to get the man back on track financially while working to treat his addiction.

Taking the first step may not have been easy, but hopefully he’s on his way to a better life after the lottery now that he’s getting things straight.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, help is available. Call or text the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-GAMBER.

