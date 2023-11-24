Man celebrates with his dogs after winning $500,000 from Virginia Lottery

In Virginia, a man’s sudden thirst for refreshments leads him to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets from a nearby store and he walks away $500,000 richer.

Robert Lane, a plumber, bought his Precious Gems series winning ticket from a Chesapeake 7-Eleven store.

Robert Lane was walking home from work to feed his four hunting dogs. On the way, he stopped at 7-Eleven to get a drink and buy some scratch-off tickets from the Virginia Lottery’s Precious Gems series.

Standing near his dog’s enclosure, he scratched the ticket and won the top prize of $500,000. The only problem was that there was no one to celebrate with except his dogs.

“They were looking at me like I was crazy,” Lane told Virginia Lottery officials.

On October 30, he claimed his prize at Virginia Lottery headquarters.

The Precious Gems series has prizes ranging from $10 to $500,000. You can buy tickets with Sapphire, Diamond, Ruby or Emerald. One top prize remains unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 816,000 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.83.

A Virginia woman also won more than $200,000 playing instant games online.

Kamirn Fields was introduced to the Virginia Lottery online game by a co-worker and she said she started seeing strange things on her screen when she played the Virginia Bonus Wheel at home.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I know that’s not going to happen!’ She later told Virginia Lottery officials. “There’s no chance that’s going to happen!”

As he looked closer, he saw that he had just won $253,962. Fields, who is in a college doctoral program, said she has no immediate plans to win.

The Virginia Bonus Wheel features a progressive jackpot that grows over time. The odds of winning a prize depend on the price point and range from 1 in 2.42 to 1 in 2.41 in each game.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

