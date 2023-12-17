Man accused of running nearly $100 million wine ponzi scheme: Feds

A British man has been extradited to the United States to face wire fraud and money laundering charges in the recovery of a $99 million Wine Ponzi scheme, prosecutors said.

In a news release posted online Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said Stephen Burton, 58, of the United Kingdom, was charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

According to the Associated Press, Burton pleaded not guilty to the charges on Saturday.

Burton, according to the indictment filed against him, ran Bordeaux Cellars. According to the release, between June 2017 and February 2019, Burton allegedly “claimed to investors that Bordeaux Cellars had brokered loans between investors and high-net-worth wine collectors who were selling high-end wine.” The value will be fully collateralized by the collection.”

The indictment states that Burton “engaged in a scheme” to defraud investors, and told them at conferences and other large-scale events that they had an opportunity to invest in term loans offered by Bordeaux Cellars. According to the indictment, people who invested in the term loans would receive “secured wines” as collateral.

In total, investors invested $99.4 million in the scheme, the indictment says. But Bordeaux cellars “did not have custody” over the protected wine.

The Justice Department release said U.S. authorities extradited Burton from Morocco, where he was arrested last year on charges of entering the country using a fake passport.

“With Burton’s successful extradition to the Eastern District of New York, he will now taste justice for the fine wine scheme alleged in the indictment,” U.S. Attorney Brian Peace said in the release. “This prosecution sends a message to all criminals of global fraud that you can run from law enforcement, but not forever.”

The indictment also names 56-year-old James Wellesley, who, according to the release, is still being sought through extradition proceedings.

