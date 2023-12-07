Mammoth, an X and Threads competitor, embraces news, curation, and more in latest release TechCrunch

Mammoth, an app from the Mozilla-backed startup focused on creating a more consumer-friendly entry point into the world of decentralized social media, is out today with its next big upgrade: Mammoth 2. The third-party Mastodon client had already focused on various issues to join the open source Twitter/X competitor, including better onboarding and its own “For You” feed, and with Mammoth 2, the app features other Introducing features that will make using Mastodon easier, including personalized follow suggestions, curated. “Smart Lists” that help you track topics of interest, and integration with trusted sources for news, give the app a Twitter-like feel.

According to Mammoth co-founder Bart Decrem, the update comes at a time when the world of social media is seeing a major change.

“We’re betting that 2024 is going to be an exciting year for social media apps,” he says. “The Twitter drama never ends…it’s a slow explosion of that platform. It’s slower than expected because it has the staying power and delivery power…but it will keep breaking. And that means we’re seeing cracks in social media, as we’re seeing,” explains Decrem.

He believes this means there are more opportunities for decentralized social media, including the world of Mastodon, especially because Instagram Threads has promised to support the ActivityPub protocol that powers the Mastodon network and other “federated” social apps. Provides.

“I suspect that ActivityPub is actually going to happen in the first half of 2024,” he added, adding that regulatory pressure and ongoing dissatisfaction with Twitter/X will help expand Mastodon’s reach further.

With Mammoth 2, the startup aims to offer an alternative not only to X, but to Threads as well. While Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said that Threads does not seek to amplify news on its platform, many former X users are looking to reproduce the same watercooler experience they had on Twitter, a popular platform for breaking news. Was the place. (And may still be, at least for today.)

The updated app will introduce a number of features designed to attract former that help you find interesting conversations. Put on Mastodon. These include lists such as Chris Messina’s “Makers on Mastodon”, which identifies developers who create apps and tools, Matthias Pfefferle’s “IndieWeb Devs”, Tim Chambers’s “Activists on Mastodon”, and Deborah Giannini’s “Apple in Italy and Contains lists of all things Mastodon. Other.

Mammoth will also integrate with Flipboard’s Editorial News Desk, the social magazine app’s effort to curate news on a variety of topics across the web through accounts like news, tech, culture and science. And it partners with Newsmast, another curator of news and communities on Mastodon, as well as with Press.coop, which imports feeds from popular news websites into Mastodon. These integrations allow Mammoth 2 to create many other “smart lists” including News, World News, Business, Tech, Environment, and Nature.

“We have 30 of these [smart lists] And you just click on them and follow them. “It’s the quickest way to get started,” says Decrem. Plus, lists form the basis of the app’s “For You” feed. However, there are threads or such,” Mammoth’s own editorial picks, and more.

The company is also adding a way to support its efforts with the launch of Mammoth 2, which now includes an in-app subscription option for $2.99 ​​per month or $19.99 per year. Subscription today unlocks optional app icons, but doesn’t pay for other key features. Instead, it’s a way for users to support the development of the app rather than a feature-laden subscription. However, subscribers will be the first to try out new features, get priority access to bug reports and technical support, and will be invited to attend virtual “board meetings” where they will have the chance to participate in Mammoth’s development.

“We’re going to have quarterly board meetings where you get on a Zoom call, and we tell you what’s going on with the company and how much money we’ve raised and all that kind of stuff,” says Decrem.

Mammoth 2 will be releasing updates to the app this week as well as opening up the app’s source code using the GPL.

The startup is still small today compared to Threads, which has about 100 million monthly active users, or However, the startup believes it is still early days for the decentralized social web.

“The way I think about it is that the game hasn’t started. The numbers don’t matter,” says Decrem. The hope is that Mammoth will eventually grow to millions of users, some of whom have subscribed. To aid in that effort, the company is considering building an Android client in the first half of next year. It is also looking to raise additional funds over the next six months to further its efforts.

“The honest reality is that if we get a few million downloads, get a few million users, and then some of those people subscribe, we can keep the lights on,” says Decrem.

Correction, 12/7/23, 2:37 PM ET: In-app subscription is $2.99/month, not $1.99/month as previously reported. The article has been updated with the accurate price.

