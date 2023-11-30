Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh, Sugar’s Vineeta Singh among country’s top 10 youngest, self-made women entrepreneurs: IDFC-Hurun

Not only are they popular for their roles as ‘Sharks’ in Shark Tank India, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh are also the country’s youngest top women entrepreneurs. Alagh and Singh have been included among an inspiring group of young women entrepreneurs, in a list released by IDFC First Bank and Hurun Report.

The top rank went to Ghazal Alagh (35), followed by Soumya Singh Rathore (35), co-founder of local social gaming platform Winzo, Rajoshi Ghosh (36), co-founder of API management app Hasura, co-founder of health-tech company Pristine Care Co. Got it. -Founder Garima Sahni (37), Kanika Gupta (39), co-founder of tech-based brokerage and mortgage marketplace Square Yards, Vinita Singh (40) of Sugar Cosmetics, Ruchi Kalra (40), co-founder of B2B commerce and fintech startup OffBusiness ), Mabel Chacko (40), co-founder of Open, a neo-banking platform for SMEs and startups, Ruchi Deepak (41), co-founder of general insurance company Eko, and Amrita Sirohiya (41), co-founder of money app Indamoni.

The list has been released along with the Millenia 2023 list of Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of India, where the top self-made entrepreneur is Radhakishan Damani for his company Avenue Supermarts, popularly known as D-Mart.

The list of top self-made entrepreneurs is dominated by men, with Nykaa founder Falguni Nair being the top self-made female entrepreneur in the list. He is in 12th place. Ruchi Kalra is ranked 13th along with other co-founders of OffBusiness, Ashish Mahapatra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta and Nitin Jain.

Ghazal Alagh is ranked 76th along with Varun Alagh, while Saumya Singh Rathore is ranked 199th, Rajoshi Ghosh is ranked 100th, Garima Sahni is ranked 68th, Kanika Gupta is ranked 131st, Vineeta Singh is ranked 198th. , Mabel Chacko at 100th position, Ruchi Deepak at 84th position and Amrita Sirohia along with her co-founders at 138th position.

It should be mentioned that the ranking of the list is in order of the value of the enterprises, and not based on the net worth of the founders themselves.

“IDFC First Private Hurun India’s Millennia 2023 Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs list showcases the vibrancy of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender and geography. One-third of the people on the list are under the age of 40 and the oldest on the list is 80. It is interesting to note that Bengaluru is the top choice for most of the founders on the list to start their companies – this is in stark contrast to the Hurun India Rich List, in which entrants preferred Mumbai and New Delhi over Bengaluru,” Anas said. Said. Rehman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

