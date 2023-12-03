Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Is Falling But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is the Market Wrong?

It’s hard to get excited looking at the recent performance of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBU) when its stock is down 6.0% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you can understand that its strong financial position could mean that the stock could see potential growth in value over the long term, given that the market is generally in good financial health. How to reward companies. Specifically, we’ll be paying attention to Malibu Boats’ ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important measure used to assess how efficiently a company’s management is using the company’s capital. In simple terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

How is ROE calculated?

formula for roe Is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Malibu Boats is:

15% = US$93m ÷ US$628m (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. Another way to think about it is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to make $0.15 in profit.

What does ROE have to do with earnings growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. Now we need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which tells us about the company’s growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms that maintain high returns on equity and profit retention have higher growth rates than firms that do not share these characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of Malibu Boats’ earnings growth and 15% ROE

For starters, Malibu Boats’ ROE looks acceptable. And when compared with the industry, we found that the average industry ROE is similar to 12%. This perhaps helps to some extent to explain Malibu Boats’ significant 22% net income growth over the past five years, among other factors. We believe there may be other factors that are having a positive impact on the company’s earnings growth. For example, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Malibu Boats’ net income growth with the industry, which showed that the company’s growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% over the same 5-year period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when evaluating a stock. Investors next need to determine whether expected earnings growth, or the lack thereof, is already baked into the stock price. This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or bleak future. A good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines what price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check whether Malibu Boats is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E relative to its industry.

Is Malibu Boats using its remaining earnings effectively?

Malibu Boats currently pays no dividends which essentially means it is reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This certainly contributes to the high earnings growth numbers we discussed above.

Summary

Overall we think the Malibu boats have performed very well. In particular, it is great to see that the company is investing heavily in its business and has seen its earnings grow significantly along with a high rate of returns. Having said that, the company’s earnings growth is expected to be slower than current analyst estimates. Are these analysts’ expectations based on broader industry expectations or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to visit our analyst forecasts page for the company.

