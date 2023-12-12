Malaysian leader appoints technocrat as his deputy finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointed a technocrat as his deputy finance minister on Tuesday in a cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening his administration and winning back public trust, a year after taking power.

The reshuffle was widely expected and the number of portfolios was expanded with the appointment of five new ministers. Anwar said change is needed to meet current demands and deal with global trends, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

Anwar, who appointed himself finance minister after taking office last year, revived the post of second finance minister and named Amir Hamza Azizan, the head of the country’s largest pension fund, to the portfolio, drawing criticism from the prime minister. May be less. ,

Although he still heads the finance ministry, Anwar said that having a professional team would ensure that “we are on the right track and can focus on the economy.”

Many prominent ministers exchanged portfolios. Mohammed Hassan, vice president of the United Malays National Organization or UMNO party, moved from defense to foreign minister. Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusuf shifted from commodities to the newly created energy transition and public utilities portfolio.

Dzulkefly Ahmed returns as health minister, while another veteran lawmaker Gobind Singh Deo is the new digital minister, a new portfolio created to improve the government’s reach on social media. The Human Resources Minister was replaced following a corruption case involving his associates.

Anwar said the return of popular former health minister Dzulkefly would help resolve deeper issues related to health care. “His experience is needed. I believe he can focus more on the ministry,” the Prime Minister said.

Anwar said that the 20% cut in ministers’ salaries would be maintained and that he would not take a salary as prime minister.

There are now 31 ministers, up from 28 earlier, and the total Cabinet size has increased from 55 to 60, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Anwar, 76, is a longtime opposition leader who won last year’s general election. Before Anwar, Malaysia had four prime ministers since 2018.

His unity government includes former rival UMNO and several other smaller parties. Although it has a majority in Parliament, it faces strong Islamic opposition and trust issues with ethnic Malay voters, who view their government as too liberal and fear that their interests may be sidelined.

Analysts say Anwar faces growing public distrust over an economic recession, a weak currency and worsening race relations.

Source: www.bing.com