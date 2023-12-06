Malaysia still investigating lawyers over Goldman-1MDB deal

(Bloomberg) — Malaysia says it is still investigating lawyers who worked on a 2020 deal with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. over the divestiture of assets from state wealth fund 1MDB, although it obtained documents related to the deal. To stop legal bidding.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahdi Abdul Jumat told reporters on Wednesday that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had withdrawn the court application to obtain the documents from the lawyers as they were not needed at the moment. The investigation is still ongoing and “we may also ask for other documents at a later stage,” he said.

The anti-corruption body filed the application on October 11 amid disagreements between Malaysia and Goldman over a settlement related to the US bank’s role in the 1MDB investment-fund scandal. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said earlier this year that he wanted to review the deal struck by his predecessor with Goldman, describing it as “too light”. Goldman in turn took Malaysia to UK court for “breaching its obligations”.

As part of the 2020 agreement with Malaysia, Goldman paid an initial $2.5 billion in September of that year. It also guaranteed the return of $1.4 billion of 1MDB assets seized by authorities around the world in exchange for Malaysia agreeing to drop criminal charges against the firm and not bring new charges.

The corruption agency’s ongoing investigation is into “corruption and money laundering”, Mahadi said.

Rosalie Dahlan, whose law firm acted on behalf of 1MDB when the deal was struck, said separately on Wednesday that MACC’s actions were an attempt to tarnish her reputation.

Rosalie said, “All these tactics against me and my company must stop.” “There is still much to be done to repair the damage caused by the 1MDB scandal,” he said.

The 1MDB investment fund became the center of a billion-dollar scandal that sparked investigations across continents. Months after reaching an initial settlement in 2020, Goldman admitted its role in the largest foreign bribery case in U.S. enforcement history.

Goldman Sachs lawyer Sharvin Raj said on Wednesday that the US bank has withdrawn its application to become an intervener in the case after the MACC halted its legal bid for the documents.

