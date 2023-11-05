“Then [local players] Get comfortable and suddenly we become less competitive… Now we have to give a little tough love and I think we have to open up.

Earlier this year, Anwar set a target for Malaysia to be among the world’s top 30 economies and top 12 in the global competitiveness index within a decade.

Anwar warns Malaysian economy faces ‘very serious crisis’ without reforms

Malaysia is currently ranked 27th on the index, moving up five places from 32nd in 2022.

Zafrul said Malaysia was ranked in the top 10 in the 1990s, but this was mostly due to the fact that the country had an edge over most of its regional competitors.

“At one time we were the darling of investors. Now China and others in the region have improved,” he said. “Malaysia has also improved but not as fast. “We need to start making change today.”

Some of those changes include granting full ownership of its Malaysian operations to foreign investors, which has already managed to attract one big EV name.

Tesla Model Ys are seen during a launch event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July – the same month that the US EV-maker opened its first Southeast Asian office in the country. Photo: Bloomberg Tesla officially opened for business in Malaysia in July, when it unveiled its first office in Southeast Asia.

Zafrul declined to share details of Tesla’s investment plan, but said it had met the conditions to qualify for full ownership of its Malaysian operations.

“Right now you will see cars, charging [stations], service Center. But our whole objective is to be part of the Tesla supply chain,” he said without elaborating.

Prime Minister Anwar said in August that discussions were underway with Tesla to potentially set up a battery manufacturing plant in Malaysia, in addition to talks with Chinese carmakers to set up EV operations in the country.

Risky bet?

This is not the first time that the Malaysian government has declared its intentions to liberalize the market, attract investors and revive an economy that has seen a decline in foreign investment over the past two decades.

Disgraced former Prime Minister Najib Razak had made an attempt 13 years ago.

Like Anwar, Najib unveiled his new economic model early in his first term in power to replace the decades-old New Economic Policy that had been implemented by Malaysia’s second prime minister – and Najib’s father – in the early 1970s. Was implemented by. Abdul Razak Hussain.

But Najib’s swift and strong reaction from the then-ruling Umno party and influential characters in the Malay community forced him to retreat from many of his planned market reforms and liberalization.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (centre) welcomes supporters outside a court in August last year, the same month he began serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption scandal. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, Malaysia no longer has the luxury of leaving things as they are, Zafarul said.

One of the first areas the government wants to liberalize is hiring talent – ​​under next year’s budget, companies operating in Malaysia can hire foreign students who graduate from local campuses.

Although he expects some resistance to the move, Zafrul said it is not something Malaysians will stand behind.

“Jobs are the ones you don’t want or we don’t have enough of [talent for], “If we want to accelerate the transition, we don’t have a way to supply it yet, it takes time,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia

Zafrul took the example of a meeting with a leading multinational company in the semiconductor sector, which asked the government to provide 5,000 engineers to support its expansion plans.

“I said we only have 500 now. We are working with all the universities, but then we realized that if we can allow all the students in the engineering department [to get jobs] We can build it with Malaysians on top,” he said.

Zafrul said this will spread into the EV sector, where he expects consumer adoption to “expand rapidly” amid growing demand from investors and consumers across industries and nations for a shift to more sustainable technologies and practices.

But manufacturing EVs is just one part of the equation, as investors in various industries come under increasing pressure to ensure that all aspects of their operations are in line with their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

not just about cars

Zafrul said major players in Malaysia’s valuable semiconductor sector – a key link in Tesla’s production chain – have recently made billions of dollars’ worth of expansion plans to shift to higher-tier chip production, with several more investments in the pipeline. Has announced.

German semiconductor giant Infineon Technologies in August announced a US$5.5 billion plan to build the world’s largest 200 mm wafer-fabrication facility, and intelligent sensing and emissions maker AMS-Osram announced a US$1.1 billion expansion plan last year. Announced.

,[The shift to] front end [manufacturing] is in billions so they need some support from the government in terms of incentives, but more importantly in terms of renewable energy, clean energy, talent,” the minister said. “We need to make sure we can get it done.”

Zafrul said the government’s liberalization plan will move forward gradually, including in some areas of strategic sectors such as power.

Transmission lines were seen near a power plant on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP Photo

He said the government would retain control over transmission lines, but could open up power generation to outside investors to speed up plans to transition to renewable energy.

“If I want to move forward [renewable energy] Increasingly, I must liberalize the generation [sector],” he said. “Otherwise, the incumbent will say I’ll do it at my own pace because more capacity means less revenue. They want to sweat their property.

On the government side, Zafrul said agencies are being empowered to cut bureaucracy and speed up approval processes, such as the move to reduce the approval time for halal certification from 51 days to 30 days.

Zafrul said he is optimistic that efforts towards market liberalization will help Malaysia in its efforts to attract more EV investments.

And even if investors decide to set up shop in a neighboring country, he said there are still plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the supply chain because no single country in the region can provide a complete ecosystem.

“Because [investors] “Due to logistics costs and time, we will always come to the nearest supply chain… We expect to be at the top of the EV supply chain for Malaysia.”

