Making Sense of the Private Equity-Creative Agency Hookup

The threats to the imaginary world of creative agencies are as numerous as they are constant. Fee cutting, piecework, transient client relationships, housing creative teams – all of these are squeezing not only agency revenues but also the agency model itself. Yet, amid the scrambling, a new way of doing business is emerging.

Private equity and venture capital firms are hiring creative agencies to accelerate their investments. Although no publicly available trading data exists, in my conversations with advisors, PEs and VCs – and after managing a few such projects – it has become abundantly clear that the trend from PEs and VCs to agencies The investment is real. And they have the potential to not only disrupt the traditional agency-brand dynamic, but also catalyze sustainable, lasting business change.

At first glance, it doesn’t make sense to combine investment firms with creative shops. The monogrammed Patagonia vest and the Stüssy tee are both aesthetically and philosophically opposites. Investment firms are often seen as rogue raiders who ruthlessly destroy an organization, burden it with debt and temporary leaders, then turn a profit and leave the business to its own devices and burdens. Let’s give. Of course, the quieter narrative about these companies is that they often save companies, create jobs, and foster innovation.

Creative agencies, meanwhile, drive short-term amounts of traffic like brand equity and consumer mindshare. Traditionally high growth and in demand, they earn fees based on their understanding of the intersection between design and technology. Often hired by brands to re-imagine existing experiences, they trade on speed to market, leading-edge technology and their ability to understand consumer behavior. They focus only on execution rather than attacking the underlying mechanics that can make or break growth.

So why would these different worlds be attracted to each other, let alone co-dependent?

Firstly, there are a handful of agencies offering their consultancy services. Now they not only complete PE and VC due diligence by going deeper into the acquired brands to see which parts are strong and which need targeted intervention, they also come up with creative tools that drive growth for those acquisitions. Can also deploy and deploy forces.

Additionally, as consumer markets have become more crowded, digital platforms have become more accessible and talent has become more ubiquitous, the burden on PE and VC firms to prove real value and differentiate their investments from the competition has increased. has increased. Given the imperative to drive more conversions across digital experiences, it is not a stretch to see why the leftist world of PE and VC would be looking for creative partners to help them drive greater returns. PE and VC are created with the purpose of identifying where a business has made a misstep, but where untapped potential remains by providing strong investment and leadership. Designers, strategists and engineers at creative agencies are now a vital part of that calculation.

But beyond additional capacity, thriving creative agencies—or less obviously, creative consultancies—bring the ability to view growth through a creative lens. Granted, many investments are about optimizing the digital experience, reducing high conversion rates, or improving lead generation. But I have also seen creativity as a power multiplier. In a recent partnership, we worked with a PE-acquired business that was making money despite an outdated brand, disjointed messaging, and unengaged customers. Applying creative expression and tension to the acquired brand made it more fit for purpose and ripe for growth.

This coincides with another area where creative consulting adds value: seeing opportunities where analysts or investors cannot. Creativity is about understanding patterns and connecting experiences that cannot be easily defined or understood. It is the collective experience of many things that creates a new, fresh idea or opportunity – the business of creative consulting.

The question arises: what is needed to measure these examples of intelligent, creative growth and change? First, we need a more generally accepted method for measuring creative ability. But as anyone who has worked in a creative organization will tell you, simply designing an algorithm to measure creativity is not enough. Method matters, especially when it comes to fostering an environment where failure and disrespect are accepted inputs into how great work is done. To that end, creative counselors should adhere to the following hard-earned guidelines to ensure relationship success.

invest in business strategy

While a PE firm will always represent the commercial POV in a partnership, an agency with business strategy expertise can spend less time onboarding and more time problem-solving. It can also train its creative and communications teams on business modeling or general strategic frameworks and conduct in-depth field analysis of the client’s location. Bonus points when the agency hires industry or vertical experts on the task force.

But first, KPIs

Creative consultancies should remain focused on the business outcomes for which the client hired them. Wanderlust can be strong, and it can be difficult to curb creative impulses that don’t necessarily strengthen the acquired brand’s bottom line. Indeed, deviating from the KPIs established at the beginning of the partnership is a sure way to destroy both the dynamics of the partnership and the promise of ROI for the portfolio company or investment.

The best agency-PE partnerships start with clear alignment on investment KPIs. Are we working to increase conversions or reduce cost of acquisition? Are we improving brand sentiment? Ensuring that both teams have a clear understanding of KPIs – and a means of holding each other accountable along the delivery path – will lead to fewer problems and better work.

become a law student

When agency-PE partnerships go sideways, it’s often due to a lack of understanding of how each party prefers to work. The best PE firms understand the creative process and how it drives growth. Similarly, a good agency partner understands how the core team supported by the PE firm works in the brand – their decision-making culture, brand ambitions, etc. The client should also come to sit where we ask them to adopt a potentially unnatural posture: submissiveness. VCs and PEs are not expected to fully understand the user experience principles of web design, but their partners do, and they will bring that expertise to the digital assets of the acquired brand.

Ultimately this is new ground, and everyone is demonstrating a decline in trust. Such dynamics may irk PEs and VCs. For these and other reasons, high finances and unbridled creativity can always sleep in separate bedrooms. But in our current era of rapid automation and fiscal uncertainty, finding a more perfect union could offer both agencies and brands – whether investing in or being bought – a new path toward sustainable, sustainable growth.

Source: www.adweek.com