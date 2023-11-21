Making history of single use plastic

Initially they imported eco-friendly straws and stainless-steel telescopic straws, but soon realized the challenges of competing in these markets.

,“It was very difficult at the beginning because five years ago no one in rural Australia was talking about being plastic conscious,” says Simona. “People were looking at me like I was an alien. People would say ‘Simona, plastic free? You know everything in this world is made of plastic! What are you thinking?’.”

“But I had this vision that was so strong that I couldn’t let it go.,

This inspired him to open an online marketplace for products that sought to reduce plastic pollution, aiming to provide sustainable solutions to environmentally conscious consumers.

The venture also faced logistical challenges and high shipping costs given the distance between its operations in regional Australia and potential markets.

the turning point

Their start-up took a turning point when they adopted affiliate marketing and started recommending plastic-free products or products that had minimal plastic on their online platform and using technology to redirect users to those products. Started doing.

The “I Am Plastic Free” platform was born to not only offer solutions, but also to act as a bridge to connect environmentally conscious consumers with plastic-free products around the world . When these recommended products were sold on her platform, Simona earned a commission.

This simplified model eliminated the need to manage physical inventory. However the secret ingredient is the detailed research she does on products to ensure they are designed with clear sustainability principles in mind.

She believes in the potential of the circular bioeconomy, a new economic model that embraces the use of renewable natural capital and focuses on reducing waste and replacing non-renewable, fossil-based products.

It is estimated that the circular bioeconomy will be worth US$7.7 trillion by 2030. Simona believes the industry will become better at extracting and processing resources while reducing pollution. And it continues to look for investors who share this vision.

Over the past five years Simona has seen a rise in companies selling “closed loop” products – or items that can be re-introduced to the market, thereby reducing what goes into landfill.

The production of compostable plastics and biomaterials – such as seaweed, algae or fungi – has also grown rapidly as a way to reduce plastic waste.

Simona now focuses on content creation for her global audience of approximately 18,000 unique web users per month. Nearly half of the platform’s growth has come from North America, particularly the United States and Canada.

“I am Plastic Free” promotes environmental consumer education to reduce microplastics – which have infiltrated entire ecosystems.

path of an entrepreneur

Simona’s journey has not been without challenges. Being a female founder, an immigrant entrepreneur, and being based in regional Australia presented additional obstacles.

As “I Am Plastic Free” continues to grow and make a positive impact, Simona was recently awarded the Chief Executive Women (CEW) and ANZ Sustainability Scholarship.

As part of the scholarship she will attend Executive Education for Sustainability Leadership at Harvard University. She will learn new strategies for making sustainability a driver of organizational engagement, innovation and change.

Source: bluenotes.anz.com