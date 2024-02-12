Making game-time guacamole may be tougher as climate reduces avocado shipments from Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guacamole, a favorite gametime snack, may be harder to make in the United States because fewer avocados are being shipped from Mexico due to a lack of rain and warmer temperatures.

The western state of Michoacán, which supplies about 90% of the creamy-textured fruit used in the Super Bowl snack, has suffered a hotter, drier climate that has led to water shortages in growing areas.

Lakes in the state are drying up: Desperate avocado growers send tanker trucks to suck up the last water or divert streams to water their thirsty orchards, sparking conflict. The state received about half its normal rainfall last year, and reservoirs are at about 40% capacity, with no rain expected for several months.

Meanwhile, some growers are illegally cutting down pine forests that feed the water system to plant more avocados. On top of that, another American obsession – tequila – is also starting to cause problems.

The overall situation is not good for avocados. Last year, avocado exports from Michoacán increased 20% to 140,000 tons for the Super Bowl. This year, despite the increase in plantings, that number has actually declined by 2,000 tons; This means the number of creamy-textured fruits in American produce departments has decreased. State Secretary of the Environment Alejandro Méndez estimates that 30% of avocado orchards in Michoacán now suffer from water shortages.

Something’s got to give, and with consumers demanding more environmentally conscious products, state officials are finally creating a sustainable certification program.

The certification program will likely result in growers improving their water use, enabling them to offer greener avocados and more of them to consumers.

Coming soon to a grocery store near you: Fruit with a sticker that says something like “This avocado was not grown on deforested land” or “This avocado used water responsibly “

Officials are still working on a catchy slogan for the green avocado. But seeing as it’s coming from the same people who brought you years of Super Bowl commercials about avocados from Mexico, it’s highly likely to be a catchy slogan.

“The idea is that there will be a certification sticker with a QR code that you can scan with your telephone, and that link will take you to a page with a satellite photo of the garden … and the jungle groves associated with it,” Méndez said. Said.

Because they use more water than pine forests, growers must contribute to a fund that ensures that several acres of forest are preserved for every acre of orchard.

“So with that orchard, you can be assured that the dollar you paid for this avocado is going to preserve this piece of forest,” said Méndez, who estimates that before 2011 About 70% of the orchards were planted in old farmland, not forests. , But the remaining 30% defame the rest, he complains.

The decision to act does not come even a moment too soon. The Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday that more than 28,000 people have signed an online petition calling on grocery chains to adopt more sustainable avocado-sourcing policies.

“Many people in Mexico have lost their forests and water because we will eat 304 million pounds of avocados on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Stephanie Feldstein, director of the Center for Population and Sustainability. “Our obsession with avocados has a terrible hidden cost. “Now is the time for grocery chains to take responsibility and ensure they are not purchasing avocados grown in deforested areas.”

So far, consumers haven’t been able to do much. There are few certified sustainable avocados available on the market year-round, and if you want guacamole, there isn’t much else you can use. This is despite all the news coverage about how avocado growers and packers have to pay protection money to drug cartels.

Julio Santoyo, a front-line anti-logging activist in Villa Madero, Michoacán, says he’s taking a wait-and-see attitude toward the new certification program. Until then, this year’s Super Bowl — like every year — was “a kick in the pants,” he said.

“The growth in illegal plantations continues unabated,” Santoyo said. “We believe that more than half of the avocados consumed around the Super Bowl are from illegal plantings.

“So far, the Mexican government has not taken practical steps to certify avocado production as environmentally sustainable,” he said.

The crisis is evident in this state, once densely forested and surrounded by lakes. Lake Cuitzeo, Mexico’s second largest, was once a vast sheet of water reflecting the blue sky near the state capital; It is now about 60% dry, leaving kilometers (miles) of dry land and grass visible.

And poor Michoacan faces new threats from American consumers: The part of the state next to neighboring Jalisco has been certified to grow Blue Weber agave, the only plant from which true tequila can be distilled.

While agave prefers drier, hotter, poorer soils than avocado, growers are still cutting down native bushes and low, thorny woods to plant plants with spiny leaves, whose barrel-like centers will later ripen and ferment. .

This is a relatively new problem due to the increasing demand for tequila.

“In the last two years, the price of a kilo of agave has increased a lot, reaching about 35 or 40 pesos per kilo (about a dollar per pound),” Méndez said.

“We have 50 million agave plants,” he said. “It has increased a lot, and we have also started to see deforestation in that area.”

Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com