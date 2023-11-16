Maker (MKR) faces decline: Investors focus on NuggetRush and FTX tokens

Press releases are sponsored content and are not part of Feinbold’s editorial content. Please for full disclaimer. If you encounter any problems, please inform them [email protected], Crypto assets/products can be extremely risky. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

tldr

Despite high performance over the past few months, the trading volume of Maker DAO has declined along with the value of MKR.

The value of FTX Token (FTT) soared days after Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud.

Nagatarash’s The presale has sold approximately 35 million tokens as investors brace for another 8.3% increase.

Maker DAO (MKR) The price has fallen sharply Recently analysts are suspicious of a decline in its DeFi activity. Elsewhere, the FTX token is finding support among investors following the recent sentencing of Sam Bankman-Fried.

However, most investors are now rushing to NuggetRush (NUGX) And its virtual mining paradise Full of NFT rewards. NUGX’s Popularity has increased after this Recently increased by 20%, Desire NUGX emerge as best cryptocurrencies Investing in all three projects listed above? Let’s see what the experts think.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now

Maker (MKR) fell sharply despite the rise in the general market

the creator has fallen Below the $1500 markDue to which there is speculation that it will rally rapidly. may end, Maker (MKR) has been rising since September because of DAI stablecoin activity,

On October 22, 2023, Maker announced that its annual revenue had reached an all-time high $200 million, Regardless of Maker’s network activity, MKR there was a rapid decline in speed In the last few days.

MKR’s decline coincides with a growing bullishness in the crypto market over potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval. On October 1, MKR was trading at $1,481. As of October 22, MKR was trading at $1,481 5.6% increase Revenue rose to $1,564 after the manufacturer announced an increase. Still, MKR has 17.7% decline Up to $1,287 as of November 11.

May be due to manufacturer’s degradation decline in demand For DAI stable coins. However, analysts expect the decline to be short-lived given the high investor sentiment in the crypto market. These analysts expect the current bullish situation to propel MKR forward Increase by 22.6% Up to $1,578 by year’s end.

NuggetRush (NUGX) is a leading community-built blockchain game that offers the opportunity to generate wealth. Immersive game sets up a mining ecosystem and challenges players Run a Successful Mining Business While receiving the award.

Players begin their journey with a small piece of land and simple machinery. They must navigate the digital world In search of collectibles Which serves as a financial reward.

Apart from the possibility of earning additional income, nuggetrush offer Its players get a realistic and enjoyable experience. It blends real-world mining experience with the fun of strategic thinking, exploration, and collaborating on mining operations with other players.

NUGX provide Many ways to make money, Players can earn by trading in-game collectibles such as RushGames and character NFTs Nagatarash’s market. In addition, sports NFTs allow stakingWhich analysts say will make it one of the Best DeFi Projects in future.

nuggetrush has already achieved much success Over 30 million NUGX tokens sold In the second round of its presale.

NUGX’s The price is $0.012. As it moves into the third round, NUGX’s The price will reach $0.013, 8.3% marking Increase from its current price. Further growth is expected with expectations of NUGX rising to $0.020 And subsequent listing on major token exchanges.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now

FTX Token (FTT) Surges Despite Ongoing Lawsuit,

FTX Token (FTX) has surged in the market despite the ongoing lawsuit. New York Jury on November 2nd Sam Bankman-Fried convicted Charged with defrauding investors, among six other charges. FTX Token and some other “SAM Coins” Organized an impressive rally after the punishment, Trading activity for the FTX token increased as investors appeared excited by the win.

FTT was trading at $1.18 on October 1. Following the SBF conviction on 2 November, the FTT 5.9% increase Up to $1.25. FTX token bullish momentum skyrockets following enthusiasm for spot Bitcoin ETF. By November 11, FTT had reached $3.22, 157% increase,

Many analysts say the rise in FTX Token (FTT) could be due to renewed confidence Under the management of FTX. Furthermore, the network is undergoing several changes that could make FTX Token (FTT) one of the Top DeFi Projects, Some analysts conclude that FTT could 16.1% increase Up to $3.74 by year end.

Visit the NuggetRush Presale Website

Source: finbold.com