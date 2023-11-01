MakeMyTrip enters car rental business with Saavari acquisition

skift tech

The acquisition of the car rental services company is an important step towards MakeMyTrip’s travel superapp ambitions. After all, seamless connectivity is a priority for both domestic and international travellers.

Peden Doma Bhutia

Online travel agency MakeMyTrip announced that it is acquiring a majority stake in Indian intercity car rental company Saavari.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a majority investment in Saavari Car Rentals, a provider of intercity car rental services in India,” Mohit Kabra, group chief financial officer of MakeMyTrip, said during the earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2023 on Tuesday. Have been.” ,

The online travel company expects to complete the transaction before the close of its third quarter on December 31.

“At present, intercity cabs are a highly unorganized and fragmented market and with the improvement in road infrastructure in the country, it presents a good opportunity for growth in the future. So we have decided to strengthen this line of our business,” said Rajesh Mago, Co-Founder, Group CEO and Director, MakeMyTrip.

Calling it a segment with low online penetration, fragmented supply and lack of standardization in experience, MakeMyTrip said it sees an opportunity to transform this space with technology and offer a better value proposition to both suppliers and customers.

Savari, as Mago said, would be a small-ticket investment in the range of $10 million.

Mago called it a “logical investment” and said Saavari has been an existing supplier on the platform and it will help MakeMyTrip accelerate its plans on the intercity offering side.

budget hotel recovery

MakeMyTrip’s accommodation business also witnessed strong year-on-year growth in the second quarter, driven by increased supply and deeper penetration beyond metros.

However, the budget hotel recovery is taking a little longer than other price points. The segment is currently at about 85%-90% of its pre-pandemic level.

The online travel agency noted that budget hotels have faced unique challenges, primarily due to significant price adjustments, given the price sensitivity in this segment.

And room nights priced under Rs 1,000, effectively $14, have been slow to recover.

“It is not due to lack of demand. This is simply because its price was exceptionally low before the pandemic,” Mago said.

increase online reach

To strengthen its presence and reach in India, MakeMyTrip has announced significant expansion in both its property listings and distribution channels. The online travel company now lists over 77,000 properties spread across 2,075 cities in India on its platform.

MakeMyTrip’s expansion strategy also focuses on increasing its online reach. The company launched its hotel product on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website during the quarter. It said the initial response has been promising, demonstrating the effectiveness of the move in attracting new users from smaller cities, for both leisure and business travelers.

Booming homestay market

“The homestay market in India is booming as more people invest in secondary homes for use as homestay accommodation in popular holiday destinations across the country,” Mago said.

MakeMyTrip’s homestay business is keeping pace with this trend, expanding its coverage to more destinations. During the quarter, they increased their supply across the country, even reaching World Cup venues. Nearly 8,000 properties were added to the homestay inventory, with a special focus on including 1,500 properties within World Cup venues.

“Due to the World Cup, wherever India was participating in specific cities as part of the Games, we have seen an increase in bookings and actual transactions for both hotels and flights,” Mago said.

The contribution of homestays to overall bookings for the company has been continuously increasing, positioning the category as a key driver for future growth in the travel industry.

MakeMyTrip’s holiday package business is also diversifying its offerings. To attract travelers looking for unique and immersive experiences, the company introduced holiday packages that include homestays as accommodation options.

second quarter figures

MakeMyTrip reported a profit of $2 million in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the same period last year.

“Although the second quarter of the fiscal year remains a seasonally weak period for leisure travel, we are pleased to report strong year-over-year revenue growth and an expansion in adjusted operating profit,” Mago said.

Source: skift.com