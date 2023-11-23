“Make Your Voice Loud” Entrepreneur Spotlight: Nada Hasan

Can you share some information about your business?

My business is Paint with Nada, which was established in January this year. I arrange paint parties for all events and people of all ages. When people hire me for their event, I provide guests with all the necessary art supplies to participate in a guided painting session. When it’s finished, they have a custom, self-painted painting to keep. During the session, they learn the names of materials and some skills for the painting process. It was created primarily to be a fun experience and to encourage people to practice the art more. I usually customize the painting depending on the event. I get a lot of requests for birthday parties, mostly for little girls, so I make a painting to match the theme. If I’m doing an event for the public, I choose painting, and try to make it fun, light, and engaging for people of all ages. I’m an artist with a degree in graphic design. Art is something I am passionate about. I’ve been drawing since I was a kid, and I love working with kids, so I thought, why not combine the two and come up with a business idea?

What would you say inspired you to plant business roots in the Dearborn community?

I was born in Dearborn, but raised overseas. I have lived in the Dearborn community for over 16 years, so I am part of the community. My friends and family live here, and I think there is a need for exposure to art, especially young children. Growing up I was not encouraged as an artist. I was not encouraged to practice art because our parents wanted us to grow up and have a successful career and become a doctor or something in the medical field or an engineer. So they just took it as a hobby that I like to make in my spare time, and I wanted to change that. I want to encourage everyone, not just children, to practice art. This sometimes starts with introducing them to the art, teaching them one thing at a time, and encouraging them to practice the art. This is what inspired me to start a business in the community.

How are you able to find or access the capital you need for your business?

Since my business is remote, I don’t need a physical location. I prepare everything at home and go to the event. So I didn’t need much capital except for art supplies, currently the profit I make from the events covers the cost of the materials. But this may be something that may change in the future. I might want to expand and have my own studio or something, but I would say for now I’m managing.

What are your current business goals?

Of course more exposure, more customers, more interest. The goal is to expand your business, perhaps franchising it where it can still be done remotely. I think this is the future, not just any place. I don’t think it’s necessary to have my own studio to host people. I can do it in the comfort of people’s homes or places, but am looking to expand it further. I would also say expand my clientele, and expand the services I provide. It’s still a relatively new idea, so it’s still floating around in my mind, and I’m trying to figure out what people want, what they need, and how I can provide those needs. Am.

What would you say are some of the resources you need to achieve those goals?

The main thing is business education, such as how to manage finances. There are a lot of resources online now, but I think in-person workshops have been very helpful, and networking has been helpful. As an artist, I am not naturally a people person. Artists are mostly introverts. They work themselves and enjoy it. So putting yourself out there and marketing yourself is a challenge because when you’re an introvert, you like to work on your own. So learning how to market yourself and believe in yourself will be helpful for self-development and business growth.

If someone came to you and gave you guidance on the best resource for your business goals, what would the support from that resource be like for you?

The main resources will be how to manage a business, and also promote your business. This would be very helpful because I’ve seen a lot of interest from people who know about my business and they tell me, “We’ve been looking for something like this.” “My kids are really interested,” he says, “and they ask for more services like private lessons.” So I think this will help me bring new ideas and new solutions to problems to meet the needs of my audience and promote my business.

Fill in the blanks: ____ has been a really good resource for me. Please share how or why.

ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services) has been a really good resource for me by providing workshops, resources and support for women entrepreneurs. I think it’s been really helpful. I have attended some workshops and they gave me networking as well as guidance about starting a business, like the need to register the business and who I can contact. He also connected me with banks. I don’t necessarily have time to use all of these resources, but I have access to as many as I can. And, of course, reading self-learning books, and watching tutorials. There are a lot of resources online that are helpful, but I find in-person workshops to be the most helpful.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced in starting, growing, or maintaining your business?

I would say one of the biggest challenges was, at first, believing in myself and believing in the idea of ​​creating a new business. Ten years ago, if someone had suggested this idea to me, I wouldn’t have taken it on, so that was one of the challenges I overcame, just believing in myself and getting started. As far as growing and maintaining a business, I would say finding clients and pricing my services and how clients receive pricing for my services. Some of them may find it too expensive or cannot afford it, or perhaps they do not know the value of what they are receiving or the work and effort put into the service. They only see the end result, which is an hour, but they don’t see all the work I’ve done in preparation and the education and my background that I’ve gone through to get here. So I think it’s just finding the right clients and my target audience.

If you meet a new business owner in the community, what is the first resource you would recommend they connect with to help them succeed in your city? Who will you connect them with outside your city?

I will link whoever helped me in the beginning. This could be a guru. This could be a personal friend who is a guru. And some organizations prefer ACCESS. All of these organizations have been helpful in guiding me and providing tips and resources. As far as out of town, it depends on their service, but it could be an individual, it could be a business owner, it could be a friend or family member who has an interest or needs that service. Or they do it if they have experience in the work. I believe networking is very important. This is what I try to tell new business owners. Networking is very helpful and can easily guide you in ways you haven’t thought of, and it can be easier than you thought. Meeting new people feels overwhelming, but once you start doing it, it becomes easier to talk to an introvert.

What would you say is a common issue, concern or challenge among entrepreneurs and small businesses in your community?

I think, number one, after you’ve established your business, is marketing. If you don’t market and put yourself out there or don’t know how to do it or don’t have the resources to do it, people won’t know about you and your business won’t take off. So it’s all about marketing for everything that you do, whether you’re selling a product or a service. The second is funding. Many people are suffering because getting funding, starting or maintaining a business is a challenge, especially now and with the post-Covid-19 recession and all that. Everyone is struggling with the same problem of inflation, so this is another challenge.

Source: www.secondwavemedia.com