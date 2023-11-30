“Make Your Voice Loud” Entrepreneur Spotlight: Dionne Chapmon

Can you share some information about your business?

A Cut Above the Rest Barbershop is all about the family cut. Since opening in 2021, we have been providing the best service to men, women, children and senior citizens in our community. We’re all about family and building a stronger community by sharing information, guidance and education through experiences with the next generation that comes behind us. I previously opened my first barbershop in Lansing, Michigan in 2013. I lived there for five years, and then moved to River Rouge to be closer to my mother as she was growing up there. So, from there, in 2000, I started working at a barbershop called In the Cut Barbershop. The owner, Hughie Mitchell, showed me the business in 2021, and that’s when I took over and it became A Cut Above the Rest Barbershop.

What would you say inspired you to establish business roots in the River Rouge community?

I wasn’t sure I would open another barbershop because, when I was in Lansing, I operated my business in three different locations. I went from a small building to a big building, and then to an even bigger building, where I had five barbers working under me. During that time, I experienced all kinds of challenges and, in addition to the overhead expenses of maintaining the shop and dealing with barbers who were not paying their rent, my business almost closed down due to unfortunate circumstances. Done. It was becoming a burden for me as an entrepreneur, so I almost gave up on my dreams of owning a shop until I moved to River Ridge. When I looked at how the previous owner was running his business, I saw a lot of things that could be done better if I were the owner, so that kind of motivated me to get back into the swing of things. Now that I’m in control and the boss and chasing my dreams again, I’m trying to take it to the next level.

How are you able to find or access the capital you need for your business?



I had to raise capital myself to finance most of my business. I used a company called Quick Lease to get more barber equipment. The company provides the money to purchase your equipment, but you have to pay it back to them at a higher interest rate. So because I couldn’t get a loan from a traditional bank, I had to do what I had to do to keep the business going.

What are your current business goals?

My goal is to take A Cut Above the Rest to the next level and build a strong economically-driven business in the community. I want to do things differently than in the past such as developing a website for the business and hiring talented barbers fresh out of barber school. As a barber with over 30 years of experience, I want to help mold and teach the best practices of how to be a good barber, and help them learn the business, and one day own their own barbershop. I want to own a shop because I know that when people come to work for me, they are not here to stay for life. So I want to give them all the knowledge I have about the business, and pass it on, so that when they go they have the tools I taught them, the knowledge and wisdom to take it forward, To take their idea to the next level, and be able to support their family by setting up their own business.

What would you say are some of the resources you need to achieve those goals?

One requirement would be to have more customers and do some financial planning to gain more equity and build capital so I can expand. Right now there are seven barbers in my shop. Including me, that makes the total of eight, and the building I’m currently in is really small, so we’re crammed in there. I’m going to need a really big building so I can do bigger things. One of my goals is to open a 20 chair barber shop one day. I believe the more barbers you have, the quicker people can get in and out, and there’s not a long wait, so My Barber Shop really is the place to go for everyone. Maybe because they know they can get in and out, and they’re going to leave with a nice haircut.

If someone came to you and gave you guidance on the best resource for your business goals, what would the support from that resource be like for you?

The best resource would be capital. Easy access to funds or grants that are not so complicated. Sometimes these grants that we get are too complicated and they don’t cover the real things that we need. I will need grant money that will allow me to purchase land or property to expand my business. I know there’s money out there, but it’s hard to access those types of grants because I don’t have the resources.

Fill in the blanks: ____ has been a really good resource for me. Please share how or why.

The University of Michigan has an economic development program. They contacted me and have been a really good resource for me as far as getting grants for my business. They helped me navigate technical platforms like creating a business website, claiming my Google information, and putting the business on social media platforms, which was really helpful for us. So now I’m starting to see that there is help out there. After the pandemic, we were forced to close. This was just before I took over the business. Everything shut down, then Hughie came to me, and sold me the business in 2021. So I had to take over a struggling business that had lost a lot of customers. I believe that the website that is being created through the grant will bring more business back to the barber shop.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced in starting, growing, or maintaining your business?

Well, first of all, finding the right people. Finding the right people to work for your company is always a challenge as some barbers may be less skilled, so you may have to show them a few things. Some people may be fresh out of barber school and a little timid, so you have to try to motivate them to build their confidence. And then making sure the barbers follow best practices when it comes to shop maintenance, and getting along well with each other. It has been a challenge. Additionally, balance your budget and keep your bookkeeping up to date, and try to find resources for equity to grow your business. Because my wife is disabled, she does not work. Before she became disabled, she used to help me with the business, but now everything is on me. I had huge overheads, which included shop bills and all the household bills.

If you meet a new business owner in the community, what is the first resource you would recommend they connect with to help them succeed in your city? Who will you connect them with outside your city?

I would connect them to County Commissioner Patty Campbell and Carl Laub, who sits on the board. Outside of the community, I would recommend Louisa Self of the University of Michigan. She is the Director of the Economic Development Programme.

What would you say is a common issue, concern or challenge among entrepreneurs and small businesses in your community?

I would say one thing that we can all agree on is that access to capital and land is a challenge.

