Make or Break for ETH: $2000 or $2500 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

After a consolidation period near the $1,500 mark, Ethereum buyers returned to the market, and successfully reclaimed the $2K resistance zone.

However, after a remarkable surge, ETH has faced a significant price range, and it is currently struggling to overcome it.

greatest businessman

Over the past two months, Ethereum has enjoyed a positive trend, moving steadily upward. Accordingly, increased buying pressure helped it rise above the critical resistance level of $2K, leading to a sustained rally. As a result, the price of ETH has experienced a sharp rise recently, targeting the crucial $2.3K resistance zone.

This price range presents a major obstacle for Ethereum buyers, including static resistance at $2.3K and the dynamic resistance of the wedge’s upper trendline.

The trendline has proven to be a significant obstacle on three occasions, hindering Ethereum’s uptrend. However, if the price successfully reclaims this important area, the $2.5K mark could be the next destination for Ethereum.

Checking the 4-hour chart shows that after finding support near the $1.5K mark, Ethereum started a strong uptrend, indicating the dominance of buyers. This resulted in a substantial bounce, breaking several resistance levels including the crucial $2K resistance.

However, upon reaching the crucial $2.4K resistance zone, the uptrend lost momentum, and the price formed an ascending wedge pattern.

Concurrently, a bearish gap between price and the RSI indicator widened over two months, suggesting a potential overvaluation of Ethereum at this time.

Looking at the current market dynamics, while the overall sentiment is bullish and buyers appear to be in control, there is a notable possibility of a temporary consolidation correction phase in the near term, as well as increased volatility.

However, in the event of a sudden breakout above the crucial $2.4K resistance zone, the market could see a substantial bounce, potentially leading to a move towards higher resistance levels.

Ethereum price has recently demonstrated a significant upward trajectory, marking a departure from months of consolidation and gradual decline.

This surge has created a notable bullish sentiment, reestablishing demand in the market. The accompanying chart shows the 30-day moving average of the Buyers Buy-Sell Ratio metric, which is a valuable indicator for measuring futures market sentiment. In this metric, values ​​below 1 indicate bearish sentiment, while values ​​above 1 indicate bullish sentiment.

Interestingly, a notable decline has been observed in the buyer buy-sell ratio metric, which has dropped below 1 even as Ethereum has bounced substantially back to higher price levels. This development suggests the possibility of an imminent correction phase, as a significant decline in the metric means that participants may view this price range as an opportunity to secure profits by selling their Ethereum holdings.

Therefore, the market is likely to go through a phase of consolidation correction before determining its next action. The warning note lies in the observed gap between rising price and decreasing buy-sell ratio, indicating a possible change in market dynamics.

